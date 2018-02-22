Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Wire Job

    Markburn1
    Default Wire Job

    Its early, but....

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...1-start-finish
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    It’s early, but....

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...1-start-finish
    Way, too....
    FloridaZagFan
    Let's not put one hand on the trophy just yet. It's cliche, but one game at a time.
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    We have too much season to be talking about this. On paper we should run through everyone leading into the NCAA tourney. We all know we will have nail biters in our own conference, just the way it is regardless of talent gap.
    StatsZag
    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag
    We have too much season to be talking about this. On paper we should run through everyone leading into the NCAA tourney. We all know we will have nail biters in our own conference, just the way it is regardless of talent gap.
    It's a fun topic of conversation. If you don't like it being discussed, don't discuss it.

    It's not as though some bad voodoo or bad luck or lack of "focus on the next game" from GU board posters will infect the team.
    Markburn1
    Look, I know I’m in danger of sounding like Spy (I miss that guy), but on teamrankings the toughest remaining games are roadies against BYU, St Mary’s and USF. The Zags win probability exceeds 80% in each of those games. So, there is a real possibility of running the table in the regular season. If they pull that off, the real fun starts.

    Amirite Ltown?
    StatsZag
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    Look, I know I’m in danger of sounding like Spy (I miss that guy), but on teamrankings the toughest remaining games are roadies against BYU, St Mary’s and USF. The Zags win probability exceeds 80% in each of those games. So, there is a real possibility of running the table in the regular season. If they pull that off, the real fun starts.

    Amirite Ltown?
    Who's not having fun already?

    I think the fact that BYU's home games won't feature the normal deafening 20,000 fans might be relevant. The road BYU game seems like the toughest remaining challenge, and that crowd (and its impact on communication and reffing) seems worth a few points in a normal year.
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by StatsZag
    It's a fun topic of conversation. If you don't like it being discussed, don't discuss it.

    It's not as though some bad voodoo or bad luck or lack of "focus on the next game" from GU board posters will infect the team.
    The players are well aware that they have the chance to really make history this year. However, they're vocal about taking it one game at a time.
