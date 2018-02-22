Thread: Wire Job

Its early, but....
Let's not put one hand on the trophy just yet. It's cliche, but one game at a time.
We have too much season to be talking about this. On paper we should run through everyone leading into the NCAA tourney. We all know we will have nail biters in our own conference, just the way it is regardless of talent gap.
America's Team!
Look, I know I’m in danger of sounding like Spy (I miss that guy), but on teamrankings the toughest remaining games are roadies against BYU, St Mary’s and USF. The Zags win probability exceeds 80% in each of those games. So, there is a real possibility of running the table in the regular season. If they pull that off, the real fun starts.
Amirite Ltown?
I think the fact that BYU's home games won't feature the normal deafening 20,000 fans might be relevant. The road BYU game seems like the toughest remaining challenge, and that crowd (and its impact on communication and reffing) seems worth a few points in a normal year.