Thread: Post game radio GU-UVA

-
Post game radio GU-UVA
Hudson: Bulldogs won't get to 100 but they get 98 in a dominating performance from start to finish. Kispert ties the school record with 9 threes. GU goes to 7-0. 4th time this year the Zags beat a top 20 opponent. GU scored the first 7, jumped out to a 13-3 lead. Then they had a 20 point lead. In the second half they were shooting 77% from the field when Few cleared the bench. I think they finshed the half at 62%. The only tie in the game was 0-0. Only two Zags in double figures Kispert with a career high 32 and Timme with 29, also a career high with him. Suggs and Ayayi with 8. GU shoots 60.3% for the game. No one has been above 60 against UVA since 2008. GU outrebounds UVA 31-25 and GU finishes with 26 assists on 35 made baskets. GU 18-23 from the line at 78%. An incredible performance for the Bulldogs. Nembhard didn't miss a shot today, finished with 7 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Suggs 8 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Clark 19 for UVA, 15 for Murphy and 10 for Hauser. Zags finish with only 7 TO's while turning over UVA 15 times.
Hudson said the offense was some special stuff. This doesn't happen to Virginia teams. Michaelson: We spent a lot of time this week talking about the UVA defense and we really drilled our guys on what they needed to do. But a lot of it was our guys finding Corey. And Drew did a fantastic job. It's not always easy to play at home and he did a nice job getting fouls on Huff.. Kispert is a no brainer All-American. WE practiced on Christmas Eve and a little bit yesterday and Corey was dialed in the whole time. This is really a cool moment for the Timme family. He has a huge, huge following down here in Texas. You never know if a kid is going to be focused at home and Drew was focused today. We talked about taking care of the ball and multiple actions and this may be as good of taking care of the ball as in all my years here. Everyone was fantastic today. The way Jalen responds as a freshman is truly amazing. Suggs and Nembhard had 14 assists and only 3 TO's, against a team like UVA you just can't do better than that.
Hudson: Zags were also 10-20 from three. Timme out of the locker room down on the floor with a large contingent of his family and friends.The Zags knock off Kansas, Iowa, West Virgina and Virginia here today. UVA had more TO's than assists and I think Hudson said those TO's turned into 27 points. What a heckuva preseason for the Zags and we have a couple games coming up. Northen AZ, Monday night and Dixie State. Dickau, Pangos and Kispert now hold the school record for threes at 9-0. Hudson said I'm gonna get out of here and try and catch an airplane home. We'll talk to ya Monday night vs. Northern AZ. Go Zags!
Last edited by Section 116; Today at 04:03 PM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules