Thread: Zags vs Virginia Post Game thoughts

Zags vs Virginia Post Game thoughts

  Today, 03:51 PM #26
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by Worthington View Post
    Kispert is making himself a lot of money this year with his play. Improved basically every facet of his game over the off-season.
    Kispert is a more athletic Joe Harris.. he is actually a lot more athletic than people think... he should be a top 15 pick.
  Today, 03:53 PM #27
    sheps001
    amen brother
  Today, 03:55 PM #28
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Kispert is a more athletic Joe Harris.. he is actually a lot more athletic than people think... he should be a top 15 pick.
    Kudos to GoZags for pumping all this for CK FOUR years ago.
  Today, 03:56 PM #29
    HenneZag
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Kispert is a more athletic Joe Harris.. he is actually a lot more athletic than people think... he should be a top 15 pick.
    And more importantly he will be a phenomenal ambassador for our program. One of the best character guys to come through the GU system.
    America's Team!
  Today, 03:59 PM #30
    zag buddy
    The difference between Cory's 9 three's and the others is all of Cory's were NBA 3's.
