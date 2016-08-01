View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Virginia - 12. 26. 20 ?

Voters
57. You may not vote on this poll

  • Timme

    5 8.77%

  • Kispert

    50 87.72%

  • Suggs

    0 0%

  • Watson

    1 1.75%

  • Other. . .

    1 1.75%
Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Virginia - 12. 26. 20

  1. Today, 02:50 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,787

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Virginia - 12. 26. 20

    TEAM basketball at its best. What a performance by Kispert, Timme. . .the defense. . .Free Throw shooting. So many good things.

    Who is your BZ Bulldog of today's game ?

    STATS BOX SCORE: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=324348


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:53 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,914

    Default

    Timme was great but Kispert was exceptional.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:01 PM #3
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,272

    Default

    Timme 29 points but also 8 rebounds 3 assists. 11-13 from free throw line and big one was getting Huff in foul trouble creating big time issues for Virginia
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:03 PM #4
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,964

    Default

    Cory.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:04 PM #5
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,252

    Default

    Yup. Tough decision, but I had to go with Timme.
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Timme 29 points but also 8 rebounds 3 assists. 11-13 from free throw line and big one was getting Huff in foul trouble creating big time issues for Virginia
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:06 PM #6
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,124

    Default

    Kispert’s shooting is what really separated the Zags early on, and then again created the blowout in the second half. He was automatic tonight. Shoutout to both Timme and Suggs. Suggs did everything but score today while only turning the ball over once.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 03:06 PM #7
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    762

    Default

    Corey and Timme both deserved it but Timme’s stat on FT rebounds etc made me vote for Drew.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 03:09 PM #8
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,649

    Default

    They couldn’t guard Timme or Kispert. Can I vote for the badly-shaven dudes in white headbands?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 03:11 PM #9
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,348

    Default

    Kispert. He wants a natty.... real bad. He is playing out of his mind. Could be sniffing a right outside lottery pick.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:17 PM #10
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,375

    Default

    Timme and Cory were terrific today but Timme was slightly better IMO. Hats off to the headband warriors!
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 03:23 PM #11
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,565

    Default

    Timme was great. Kispert could have beaten Virginia by himself.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 03:27 PM #12
    MyZags's Avatar
    MyZags
    MyZags is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    157

    Default

    I’m the ‘other’ vote.

    I’m not a blue ribbon to every participant kind of person. No, never. But today, this was a championship caliber team. Every guy played their role and they all deserve respect.

    Kispert daggers-check.
    Timme’s daggers and boards- check
    Suggs’s assists- check
    Watson a handful of pressure- check
    Ayayi being a ninja weapon- check

    Bench folks offering a handful of restful minutes, a filling the stadium with noise- check.

    Yes, we have a long way to go for this season, but start thinking big Zagville. This is an amazing team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 03:30 PM #13
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,506

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Timme and Cory were terrific today but Timme was slightly better IMO. Hats off to the headband warriors!
    My vote goes to Nike, as the headband manufacturer. Pass them out to all the guys.................

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 03:33 PM #14
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,154

    Default

    Nembhard was super glue today as Suggs endured tough game
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 03:36 PM #15
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    860

    Default

    - kispert and timmie of course great, went with kispert as he is the one who early on stepped on virginia's throat with his first half 3's

    - yes nembard played well, i'd say within himself, i.e. he took no 3 point shots! but made a couple of 16-18 footers. keep that up please and thank you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules