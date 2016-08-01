Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Virginia - 12. 26. 20

TEAM basketball at its best. What a performance by Kispert, Timme. . .the defense. . .Free Throw shooting. So many good things.
Timme
Kispert
Suggs
Watson
Other. . .
TEAM basketball at its best. What a performance by Kispert, Timme. . .the defense. . .Free Throw shooting. So many good things.
Who is your BZ Bulldog of today's game ?
STATS BOX SCORE: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=324348
Timme was great but Kispert was exceptional.
Timme 29 points but also 8 rebounds 3 assists. 11-13 from free throw line and big one was getting Huff in foul trouble creating big time issues for Virginia
Cory.
Kispert’s shooting is what really separated the Zags early on, and then again created the blowout in the second half. He was automatic tonight. Shoutout to both Timme and Suggs. Suggs did everything but score today while only turning the ball over once.
Corey and Timme both deserved it but Timme’s stat on FT rebounds etc made me vote for Drew.
They couldn’t guard Timme or Kispert. Can I vote for the badly-shaven dudes in white headbands?
Kispert. He wants a natty.... real bad. He is playing out of his mind. Could be sniffing a right outside lottery pick.
Timme and Cory were terrific today but Timme was slightly better IMO. Hats off to the headband warriors!
Birddog
Timme was great. Kispert could have beaten Virginia by himself.
I’m the ‘other’ vote.
I’m not a blue ribbon to every participant kind of person. No, never. But today, this was a championship caliber team. Every guy played their role and they all deserve respect.
Kispert daggers-check.
Timme’s daggers and boards- check
Suggs’s assists- check
Watson a handful of pressure- check
Ayayi being a ninja weapon- check
Bench folks offering a handful of restful minutes, a filling the stadium with noise- check.
Yes, we have a long way to go for this season, but start thinking big Zagville. This is an amazing team.
Nembhard was super glue today as Suggs endured tough game
- kispert and timmie of course great, went with kispert as he is the one who early on stepped on virginia's throat with his first half 3's
- yes nembard played well, i'd say within himself, i.e. he took no 3 point shots! but made a couple of 16-18 footers. keep that up please and thank you.