Thread: Beat the Cavaliers Beverage Thread

I'm drinking a 2020 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. What are you drinking?
Go Zags!
Bring back the OCC
Working so far!
My own beer... my homage to my PNW roots. Tamarack Pale Ale
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Coffee straight with a water chaser
It's not funny.
Brandy & 7