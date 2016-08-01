Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Yall at the uva game check in and Ill buy you a drink!

  1. Today, 12:39 PM #1
    adoptedzag
    Yall at the uva game check in and Ill buy you a drink!

    Section 117 row 17!
  2. Today, 12:52 PM #2
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    Quote Originally Posted by adoptedzag
    Section 117 row 17!
    I just did a virtual pandemic check in! That should count.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
  3. Today, 01:22 PM #3
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    Right with ya kitz
  4. Today, 01:37 PM #4
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    I think TexasZagFan is there and another board member was driving up from Houston with some fam members.
    I am there virtually, so will claim a virtual drink.
    It's not funny.
