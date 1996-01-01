Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Virginia

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And this game is as good as it gets: Mark Few vs Tony Bennett. Gonzaga vs Virginia. Matador vs The Bull, and it is certainly going to be a bull fight. This kind of a game is always interesting to watch because it pits two completely different styles of basketball against each other, and both teams are as good as it gets in their particular style. Over the years Gonzaga is usually the best offensive team in the country and Virginia the best defensive team. Both of the coaches are Hall of Fame coaches. Few vs Bennett goes all the way back to when Tony was coaching at WSU, and we had great games against them every year. Virginia has won a national title with Bennett and this could be Mark Few's year to win it all. So as you can see this has the makings of a great game on a great day,



So let's get our Zag gear on, and get ready to rock and roll. Let's make sure that our Zags feel our love and cheer every moment of the game. ZagNation is as powerful as it gets. And this game couldn't be played on a better day, the day after Christmas. I'm excited to see how Suggs performs against a very astute defensive team. He will make some mistakes, but he will make many more awesome plays. Jalen always seems to rise for the Big Games. I'm looking forward to his defense as well, and see how many steals he can get. Speaking of steals, the master of steals is Watson of course. He has the quickest hands I've ever seen for a power forward. It's truly a special gift. And he's beginning to feel more and more comfortable out there on the court, and I look to see him play another really good game. Oh and speaking of rising up for the Big Ones, I have to include Joel Ayayi. He is the master of getting ready for the big games, and coming out ready to destroy any an all opposition. Wow! I'm talking about Gonzaga's great defenders, and they certainly do have some, and they will play a big role in pulling out a victory today.



I'm looking forward to seeing our two vets again, and it seems like it's been a long time. I love watching how Kispert and Timme are playing, Kispert the 3 point marksman, and rim attacker, with Timme the inside magician. And to round it off we have two players coming in off the bench who are as good as any substitutes in the game, Cook and Nembhard. They both bring special skills and talents to the game. I also imagine we'll see some of Ballo, Harris and Strawther. Probably not much today, but we'll see what Few does.



So let's get ready Zag fans. Looking forward to the game, and writing about it later. Merry Christmas to all.



Go Zags!