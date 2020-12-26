Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags vs. Virginia -- Head to Head

  1. Today, 06:40 AM #1
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    4,979

    Default Zags vs. Virginia -- Head to Head

    First Head to Head of the year! Prior to today, there's little good raw data to make a post meaningful. I'm still not convinced it's meaningful. Take it for what you will.

    Probably the quirkiest HTH ever. I know it's early in the season (if you can call it that), but the Cavaliers vs. Zags are statistically a puzzle. This game is like Vader vs. R2D2. Have a look:




    Clearly, the Zags are leaps and bounds offensively against the Cavs. On the other hand, Virginia is a defensive juggernaut. Pace is going to be a SIGNIFICANT factor. The Zags are 6th in pace, while Virginia is 347! This game will ultimately be decided on the rate of play. Fast equals Zags favor, slow will be in the favor of Virginia.

    I'll tell you now, this game might be a boring affair, thanks to the grinding game that UV will bring. After having played this team/coach a number of times, hopefully Few has figured out this atrocious game plan and will spank the Cavs. That won't be easy. The Zags need to hit their free throws.

    Here's a more refined look with the efficiency stats:



    Win or lose, this game will be exceedingly interesting. Hoping for fast paced, because that equals a win.

    Credit to TeamRankings.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:47 AM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,132

    Default caduceus for threeeeee !!!!

    Nothing but twine.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:59 AM #3
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    4,979

    Default

    Not sure I got the puck in the crease, but thank you. Merry Christmas. Fr. Tony was a real friend of mine. Love your sig.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules