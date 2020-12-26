Thread: Zags vs. Virginia -- Head to Head

-
Zags vs. Virginia -- Head to Head
First Head to Head of the year! Prior to today, there's little good raw data to make a post meaningful. I'm still not convinced it's meaningful. Take it for what you will.
Probably the quirkiest HTH ever. I know it's early in the season (if you can call it that), but the Cavaliers vs. Zags are statistically a puzzle. This game is like Vader vs. R2D2. Have a look:
Clearly, the Zags are leaps and bounds offensively against the Cavs. On the other hand, Virginia is a defensive juggernaut. Pace is going to be a SIGNIFICANT factor. The Zags are 6th in pace, while Virginia is 347! This game will ultimately be decided on the rate of play. Fast equals Zags favor, slow will be in the favor of Virginia.
I'll tell you now, this game might be a boring affair, thanks to the grinding game that UV will bring. After having played this team/coach a number of times, hopefully Few has figured out this atrocious game plan and will spank the Cavs. That won't be easy. The Zags need to hit their free throws.
Here's a more refined look with the efficiency stats:
Win or lose, this game will be exceedingly interesting. Hoping for fast paced, because that equals a win.
Credit to TeamRankings.com
-
caduceus for threeeeee !!!!
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
-
Not sure I got the puck in the crease, but thank you. Merry Christmas. Fr. Tony was a real friend of mine. Love your sig.
