Beat Virginia (w/ selected quotes from the 'archives')
Get it done, Zags.
Gonzaga is headed to the Final Four!!! CBS Brian Anderson 3/17
Im a mess, I did the last 10 minutes of the game in tears. There are so many people in the history of the program who are celebrating this and coach Few has kept us all together to feel like were a part of it. Matt Santangelo 3/17
"I'm not an expert on Fairy Tales, but it seems to me that Cinderella only went to one dance."MarkFew3/01
"Over comes Matt Santangelo, the All-America point guard. I said to him 'I stayed up all night in our studios watching you shoot the lights out against Santa Clara '." DiggerPhelps 12/99
. "Everyone remembers our charmed little run. They don't remember losing at TCU or at San Diego or hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Texas-Pan American. Nobody remembers that game." Few12/99
"These guys are a poor-man's UNC - one great guard, a good big man, and crap everywhere else. Have they stopped for one second to wonder who is going to keep a lid on Chris Williams' baseline jumper if Calvary is covering Watson? You are right - the 'Zaga bandwagon has ballooned to ridiculous proportions. Me thinks that we are going to lay an ass-whoopin' on them." UVaJimBeam3/14/01
" 'This is a team that was on the ropes and responded.' Game was tied at 60 and Gonzaga ends the game on a 25 to 8 run. MAKE IT THREE STRAIGHT Sweet 16 appearances for Gonzaga! It's OVER at the Pyramid. They hold off upstart Indiana State to win it going away 85 to 68."- Ian call me eye-ann Eagle and Jim Spanarkle3/01.
"Guys like Jeff Brown, they passed the legacy, the work ethic on to Casey, who has passed it on to Cory Violette. It continues today with the new guys" Mark Few 9/26/01
"We should pound the Zags on Friday. They don't have a top 100 recruit, play in a weak conference and don't have the big-game experience of UVa (Duke, UNC, etc.). Does anyone think that Duke or UNC would be worried about this game?"cAv3/14/01
"Bottom line, this game is all about UVa's performance and not the Zags'. If we're the average team from our wins, there's nothing Dickau and co. can do to win unless Carolina refs show up." Hoofan3/14/01
Either the baskets in the West Coast Conference are three feet wide or these guys have radar in their heads.. I dont buy the theory that suddenly those shots will start rimming out because the Zags are playing an ACC squad. Oped:thesabre3/14/01
"To be honest, I never really had heard of the school, But since I've been here, I've had three (West Coast Conference) championship rings, been to the NCAA twice and the NIT twice. So, we've shared some real success."Mike Leisure3/99
"The big guys from Illinois really paid him (Zach) and Cory a compliment when they said they were the best tandem they've played against so far in their career. I thought that was really something when you think that last year they played against (Michigan State's) Zach Randolph and Andre Hutson."Mark Few S/R11/21/01
"It's kind of a misnomer about us. It's almost funny. They assume we are not very athletic. It's a big mistake."MarkFew12/0
"I don't think people, both in the media and my profession, understand just how good a thing we have up here right now."Mark Few 9/01
"Shot clock turned off.....Calvary.......Hall........8 to shoot........Hall...the runnerrrr......loose ball .....ITS GOOD!!!!.........4.4 to go............Shannon...'Don't want to foul'............Shannon..from the cornerrrrrrrrrr........AND IT'S OVER!!!!!......GONZAGA!!!, THE SLIPPER STILL FITS!!!.....THEY WIN IT 73-72........HOLY COW!!!!" Gus Johnson/Dan Bonner3/99
"They just took our heart and our pride from us. They started hitting shots and crashing the rebounds and we couldn't answer that. That's when our heart was taken and it was all downhill from there." Jason Kapono 12/99
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
