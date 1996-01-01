-
Merry Christmas
MERRY CHRISTMAS to All!
May each of you have a safe and wonderful day with your families!
I am so thankful the wife and I have been able to persevere this year as so very many are suffering hungry and homelessness, not knowing what today, let alone tomorrow, will bring them.
On this day, let us be thankful for being so blessed for what we have and how we can assist others in need.
V/r
JAT
GO ZAGS BEAT UVA!!!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules