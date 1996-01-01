Thread: Withers:"Zags:Cue the hosannas."

(A couple of days old: hope I didn't miss it folded into another thread).
http://www.gloryhounds.net/whatsnew/...rginia-cue-the
(A couple of days old: hope I didn't miss it folded into another thread).
http://www.gloryhounds.net/whatsnew/...rginia-cue-the
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
Thanks for the find!!!
A really nice presumptuous article based upon “IF” we can beat UVA, then we could be legitimate...IMO we are and have been a legitimate contender for the last four years...
GO ZAGS!!!