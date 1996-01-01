Thread: A change before our eyes

I remember about 12 years ago just to pick one. The Zags were still surprising everyone. We talked about a national championship but in reality we were just hoping for a sweet 16. I identified with players and if they were good freshmen I would salivate knowing we had that player for three more years. Losing Morrison and Daye were rare. We basically look at those 4 year players with a special kind of love. Turiaf, Stepp, Raivio, Pargo and many more. These players are no longer the greatest zag players ever. Its sad in a way.
Then the tier of players came along and it truly began with Olynic. We were fortunate enough to still keep 4 year players like Harris, Gray, Pangos and Bell but then Sabonis followed Olynics path. Followed by Hachimura. Tillie would have left early if not for injuries.
Now we have possibly reached the top. The best player will always be a freshman. The one and dones are here. Then soon enough we will have two in the same season!
Our expectation now will be national championship or disappointment. We are passing Kentucky right now I think. Not only will we get the best players but the coaching will be better than Kentucky.
Because we haven't won yet we are still considered 2nd tier. In 5 years Gonzaga will be the number one program in the country. Right now its 5th or 6th.
Is this a good thing that we have these 1 year hired guns? Yes and no I suppose but one thing is for sure. Even if Suggs has the Zags winning it all when it's all said and done the best years are those that laid the groundwork. Let us take a moment and be thankful for those 4 year stars. Those were the best times. Failure bonds us in a way that success can not.
Just my take . A zag fan that jumped on the bandwagon in 98. Humm..I couldn't believe we were getting Casey Calvary for 2 more years! The Air Force brought me here and so I decided to stay after retirement. Reasons were for my kids and follow these Zags.