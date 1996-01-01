2020-21 Records
No - I am not SWZag. No I don’t know how to bold current players names. No I can’t link previous Records threads to this thread at the bottom like SWZag usually does.
But I can do records. Since it was never started I figured I’d finally be the one to continue the tradition. Here we go.
Mark Few Wins: 605
Career Points
1. Frank Burgess – 2,196
2. Jim McPhee – 2,015
3. Adam Morrison – 1,867
4. Elias Harris – 1,857
5. Kevin Pangos – 1,824
6. Matt Santangelo – 1,810
7. Ronny Turiaf – 1,723
8. Matt Bouldin – 1,683
9. Blake Stepp – 1,670
10. Jeff Brown – 1,646
11. Richie Frahm – 1,621
12. Josh Perkins – 1,562
13. Jerry Vermillion – 1,547
14. Casey Calvary – 1,509
15. Rich Evans – 1,507
16. Przemek Karnowski – 1,495
17. Derek Raivio – 1,456
18. Gary Lechman – 1,452
19. Steven Gray – 1,432
20. Doug Spradley – 1,427
21. Kyle Wiltjer – 1,374
22. Bill Suter – 1,354
23. Cory Violette – 1,342
24. John Stockton – 1,340
25. Gary Bell Jr – 1,291
26. Sam Dower – 1,271
27. Robert Sacre – 1,270
28. Jeremy Pargo – 1,245
29. Rui Hachimura – 1,230
30. Bill Wilson – 1,226
31. Josh Heytvelt – 1,172
32. Matt Stanford – 1,171
33. Greg Sten – 1,168
34. Zach Gourde – 1,143
35. Dan Dickau – 1,125
36. Jack Curran – 1,121
37. Corey Kispert - 1,116
38. Frank Walter – 1,083
39. Jon Kinloch – 1,071
40. Bryce McPhee – 1,060
41. Jarrod Davis – 1,054
42. John Rillie – 1,038
43t. Zach Norvell, Jr – 1,023
43t. Killian Tillie – 1,023
45. Jeff Condill – 1,004
46. Domantas Sabonis – 1,002
Single Season Field Goal Percentage
1. Domantas Sabonis – 66.8 ('14 - '15)
2. Casey Calvary – 65.8 ('98 - '99)
3. Zach Collins – 65.2% ('16 - '17)
4. Bill Dunlap – 63.6 ('80 - '81)
5. Zach Gourde – 63.0 ('99 - 00)
6t. Zach Gourde – 62.9 ('00 - '01)
6t. Scott Snider – 62.9 ('95 - '96)
6t. Kelly Olynyk – 62.9 ('12 - '13)
9. Przemek Karnowski – 62.2 ('14 - '15)
10. Bill Dunlap – 62.1 ('81 - '82)
2020-21 :
Corey Kispert - 61.6
Drew Timme - .60.5
Single Season Free Throws Percentage
1. Derek Raivio – 96.1% ('06 - '07)
2. Derek Raivio – 91.2% ('05 - '06)
3. Derek Raivio – 90.3% ('04 - '05)
4. Eddie White – 89.2% ('79 - '80)
5. Jim McPhee – 89.0% ('86 - '87)
6. Austin Daye – 88.1% ('07 - '08)
7. John Rillie – 87.9% ('94 - '95)
8. Jim McPhee – 87.6% ('88
- '89)
9. Corey Kispert 87.5% (‘19 - 20)
10. Kevin Pangos – 87.3% ('13 - '14)
11. John Brodsky – 87.0% ('65 - '66)
Corey Kispert ‘20 - ‘21: 18 of 20: 90%
Career 3-Pointers Made
1. Kevin Pangos – 322
2. Blake Stepp – 288
3. Richie Frahm – 280
4. Matt Santangelo – 252
5. Josh Perkins – 251
6. Derek Raivio – 243
7. John Rillie – 230
8. Gary Bell, Jr – 219
9. Steven Gray – 210
10. Corey Kispert - 196
11. Dan Dickau – 188
12. Matt Bouldin – 187
13. Corey Kispert – 179
14. Zach Norvell, Jr – 174
15. Kyle Bankhead – 169
16. Kyle Wiltjer – 158
17. Jon Kinloch – 157
18. Silas Melson – 154
19. Jarrod Davis – 133
20. Adam Morrison – 128
21. Doug Spradley – 114
22. Micah Downs – 111
23. Killian Tillie – 106
24 Quentin Hall – 100
25. Kyle Dranginis – 95
Single Season 3-Point Field Goal List
1. Dan Dickau - 117 ('01 - '02)
2. Blake Stepp - 98 (02' - '03)
3. Zach Norvell, Jr - 97 ('18 - '19)
4. John Rillie - 96 ('94 - '95)
5. Richie Frahm - 93 ('98 - '99)
6. John Rillie - 91 ('93 - '94)
7t. Richie Frahm - 90 ('99 - '00)
7t. Kyle Wiltjer - 90 ('15 - '16)
9t. Derek Raivio - 85 ('06 - '07)
9t. Jordan Mathews - 85 ('16 - '17)
NR. Corey Kispert – 17 (’20 - ‘21)
Career Assists
1. Josh Perkins – 712
2. Matt Santangelo – 668
3. Blake Stepp – 640
4. Jeremy Pargo – 589
5. John Stockton – 554
6. Kevin Pangos – 536
7. Matt Bouldin – 444
8. David Stockton – 423
9. Derek Raivio – 356
10. Steven Gray – 339
11. Geoff Goss – 335
12. Doug Spradley – 324
13. Don Baldwin – 313
14. Jim McPhee – 305
15. Kyle Dixon – 303
16t. Dan Dickau – 299
16t. Kyle Dranginis – 299
NR. Corey Kispert – 147
NR. Joel Ayayi – 138
Single Season Assists
1. Josh Perkins – 234 ('18 - '19)
2. Matt Santangelo – 225 ('99 - '00)
3. Blake Stepp – 207 ('03 - '04)
4. John Stockton – 201 ('83 - '84)
5. Jeremy Pargo – 199 ('07 - '08)
6. Blake Stepp – 198 ('02 - '03)
7. Josh Perkins – 196 ('17 - '18)
8t. Matt Santangelo – 184 ('98 - '99)
8t. John Stockton – 184 ('82 - 83)
10. Kevin Pangos – 181 ('14 - '15)
11. Nigel Williams-Goss – 179 ('16 - '17)
12. Kyle Dixon – 172 ('95 - '96)
13. Jeremy Pargo – 167 ('08 - '09)
NR: Jalen Suggs - 35 (‘20- ‘21)
Career Steals
1. John Stockton – 262
2. Josh Perkins – 178
3. Kevin Pangos – 177
4t. Jeremy Pargo – 170
4t. Matt Bouldin – 170
6. David Stockton – 167
7. Doug Spradley – 159
8. Derek Raivio – 158
9. Steven Gray – 155
10. Blake Stepp – 152
11. Geoff Goss – 139
12. Tim Wagoner – 131
13. Elias Harris – 123
14t. Jeff Condill – 116
14t. Kyle Dranginis – 116
16. Matt Santangelo – 115
NR. Corey Kispert – 67
NR. Joel Ayayi – 58
Single Season Steals
1. John Stockton – 109 ('83 - '84)
2t. John Stockton – 68 ('81 - '82)
2t. John Stockton – 68 ('82 - '83)
4. Nigel Williams-Goss – 64 ('16 - '17)
5. Quentin Hall – 62 ('98 - '99)
6. Steven Gray – 57 ('10 - '11)
7. David Stockton – 55 ('13 - '14)
8. Blake Stepp – 54 ('02 - '03)
9t. Matt Bouldin – 52 ('08 - '09)
9t. Kevin Pangos – 52 ('12 - '13)
11. Derek Raivio – 50 ('06 - '07)
NR - Jalen Suggs - 14 (‘20-21)
NR - Joel Ayayi - 10 (‘20- ‘21)
Career Blocked Shots
1. Casey Calvary – 207
2. Robert Sacre – 186
3. Ronny Turiaf – 179
4. Przemek Karnowski – 152
5. Austin Daye – 124
6. Brandon Clarke – 117
7. Tim Ruff – 99
8. Josh Heytvelt – 95
9. Zach Gourde – 86
10. Cory Violette – 85
11. Mark Spink – 80
12t. Abdullahi Kuso – 77
12t. Killian Tillie – 77
14. Johnathan Williams – 76
15. Sam Dower – 75
16t. Paul Rogers – 72
16t. Elias Harris – 72
17. Marc Armstead – 70
NR. Drew Timme – 34
Career Rebounds
1. Jerry Vermillion - 1670
2. Elias Harris - 979
3. Gary Lechman - 910
4. Cory Violette - 880
5. Ronny Turiaf - 859
6. Greg Sten - 783
7. Casey Calvary - 757
8. Robert Sacre - 679
9. Jim Dixon - 666
10. Charlie Jordan - 642
11. Jim Grady - 634
12. Bill Quigg - 630
13. Domantas Sabonis - 625
14. Larry Brown - 604
15. Frank Burgess - 595
16. Joe Clayton - 593
NR: Corey Kispert - 423
NR: Joel Ayayi - 286
Single Season Rebounds
1. Jerry Vermillion – 456 ('52 - '53)
2. Jerry Vermillion – 440 ('54 - '55)
3. Domantas Sabonis – 426 (’15 - ’16)
4. Jerry Vermillion – 402 ('53 - '54)
5. Jerry Vermillion – 372 ('51 - '52)
6. Charlie Jordan – 367 ('59 - '60)
7. Gary Lechman – 354 (’66 - ’67)
8. Jim Dixon – 353 ('62 - '63)
9. Joe Clayton – 339 (’71 - ’72)
10. Paul Cathey – 333 (’77 - '78)
11. Brandon Clarke - 317 ('18 - '19)
12t. Jim Dixon – 313 (’61 - ’62)
12t. Johnathan Williams – 313 (’17 - ’18)
14. J.P. Batista – 310 (’05 - ‘06)
15. Greg Sten – 307 (’71 - ’72)
16. Gary Lechman – 298 (’64 - ’65)
17. Greg Sten – 297 (‘72 - ’73)
18. J.P. Batista – 295 (’04 - ’05)
19. Elias Harris – 281 (’11 - ’12)
20. Cory Violette – 274 (’01 - ’02)
21t. Jim Grady – 270 (’76 - ‘77)
21t. Robert Hunt – 270 (’61 - ’62)
23. Joe McNair – 269 (’67 - ’68)
24. Domantas Sabonis – 268 (’14 - ’15)
25. Filip Petrusev – 262 ('19 - '20)
26. Gary Lechman – 258 (’65 - ‘66)
27. Cory Violette – 257 (’02 - ’03)
NR: Joel Ayayi - 45 (‘20 - ‘21)
Career Wins
1. Przemek Karnowski – 137
2. Josh Perkins – 134
3. Silas Melson – 126
4t. Kevin Pangos – 122
4t. Kyle Dranginis – 122
6. Gary Bell – 116
7. David Stockton – 112
8. Sam Dower – 110
9. Elias Harris – 108
10. Cory Violette – 107
11t. Ronny Turiaf – 106
11t. Sean Mallon – 106
NR: Corey Kispert - 101
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.