Thread: Hunter Sallis #7

  Today, 01:43 PM
    zag buddy
    Default Hunter Sallis #7

    https://www.aseaofblue.com/2020/12/2...-bulldogs-news
    Amazing the recruits coaches are gathering.
    Hunter Sallis My bad on spelling please correct Mods.
    Hunter Sallis My bad on spelling please correct Mods.


  Today, 02:56 PM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    A backcourt of him and Harris next year (maybe cook and nembhard) will be one of the most athletic and dynamic back courts in the county. Both are combo guards that can handle, defends, and score.
  Today, 05:27 PM
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    A backcourt of him and Harris next year (maybe cook and nembhard) will be one of the most athletic and dynamic back courts in the county. Both are combo guards that can handle, defends, and score.
    Sallis was my biggest hope for this class but I had thought that ship had sailed. Hope he ends up with us, no doubt.


  Today, 07:37 PM
    MickMick
    Default

    Sallis and Holmgren would solidify GU as a destination program for future pros (maybe even on a level equivalent to Duke and Kentucky).

    Frankly, unimaginable a few short years ago.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
