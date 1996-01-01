Thread: This is a very unusual team

Originally Posted by Hogan Originally Posted by

Among the great Zag teams of late, this is a team of extremes. It has some significant weaknesses: little size inside, little depth inside, no rim protectors, relatively poor post defense, and overall mediocre three-point shooting. While no team is ever perfect, any of these deficiencies could be exposed and lead to defeat in the wonderful and brutal NCAA tournament.This team also has some exceptional strengths: three great offensive players in Kispert, Suggs, and Timme, tremendous across the board skill in dribbling, passing, cutting and smartly working the offense, looking to run at all times and doing so extremely well, more players than we have ever had who can create off the bounce, in Suggs, Cook, Nembhard, and Kispert, and the potential to be very good defensively up top. Can we build on our strengths and improve our deficiencies? Should be a fun ride.