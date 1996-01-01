-
Other Games: Weds - 12. 23. 20 and Fri 12. 25. 20
Only two more sleeps before Christmas !
WEDS 12. 23.
NOON
UCLA @ Oregon - ESPN2
Xavier @ Creighton - FS1
Santa Clara @ Oregon State - PAC12
1:30 : Rutgers @ Ohio State - BTN
2:00
Georgetown @ Seton Hall - FS1
NWStateU @ Washington State - PAC12
USC Upstate @ Tenn - SECN
3:00
Providence @ Butler - CBSSN
CalStateBake @ Pepperdine - WCCN
3:30 : Illinois @ Penn State - BTN
4:00
Villanova @ Marquette - FS1
Weber State @ BYU - byuTV
NOTE: There are no games scheduled for Christmas Eve Day.
FRI - 12. 25. 20
On Christmas Day, there are 4 TV games that might pass the time :
Wisconsin @ Michigan State - 9:30am - FOX
Maryland @ Purdue - 11:30am - FS1
Michigan @ Nebraska - 3:00pm - BTN
Iowa @ Minnesota - 5:00pm - BTN
Have a Merry Christmas. #staysafe.
