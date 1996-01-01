Only two more sleeps before Christmas !

WEDS 12. 23.

NOON
UCLA @ Oregon - ESPN2
Xavier @ Creighton - FS1
Santa Clara @ Oregon State - PAC12

1:30 : Rutgers @ Ohio State - BTN

2:00
Georgetown @ Seton Hall - FS1
NWStateU @ Washington State - PAC12
USC Upstate @ Tenn - SECN

3:00
Providence @ Butler - CBSSN
CalStateBake @ Pepperdine - WCCN

3:30 : Illinois @ Penn State - BTN

4:00
Villanova @ Marquette - FS1
Weber State @ BYU - byuTV

NOTE: There are no games scheduled for Christmas Eve Day.

FRI - 12. 25. 20

On Christmas Day, there are 4 TV games that might pass the time :

Wisconsin @ Michigan State - 9:30am - FOX
Maryland @ Purdue - 11:30am - FS1
Michigan @ Nebraska - 3:00pm - BTN
Iowa @ Minnesota - 5:00pm - BTN

Have a Merry Christmas. #staysafe.