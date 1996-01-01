Thread: Post game radio: GU-NW State Part 2

-
Post game radio: GU-NW State Part 2
Bulldogs improve to 6-0. Credit to Northwestern State for letting it fly and closing in on the second half. The Demons did cut it to 11 in the second half. They let it rip and started making some threes and made it interesting for a bit. NW State ends up 12-24 from three. GU shot 58% from the floor. Timme 25, Suggs 19, Kispert 18, Watson 10. NW State puts up 61 points in the second half, getting 39 total points from their bench. Rebounds close 37-34 GU.
Bulldogs hold off a second half rally. GU started the game leading by 14 before NW State scored. It seemed GU got the message from last night and came out playing well. It took NW state about 5 minutes to score. GU had a nice lead at half, but it seemed like NW State was just going to play loose in the second half and just let it fly. The did not have an answer for Timme, who came up one short of a double, double. Suggs line 19 and 6 with 5 steals and three assists. Zags had a tough night from three at 4-18, Kispert having two. Watson was 4-5 from the field for 10 points, 4 rebounds and three steals.
Few: It's hard to feel great about either night. I was happy with our first half defense, but we were really bad in the second half. They really spread us out and torched us. It was far from perfect. I have a ton of respect for them. They competed tough both nights. Those kids played tough. There were stretches where they outcompeted us. It's been a tough couple weeks. A lot of unusual stuff. We won't have any time off, we need to get ready for Virginia. Virginia plays at the slowest pace in America and they are really really good at what they do. They really cut you down on the transition game. They are very patient. We will need to be patient too.
Timme: The second half just showed they were locked in and fully engaged. We took our foot off the gas and we will have to learn from this. It's been fun playing Robinson the past few days, he wanted to grow the stache too and I said hey man imitation if the best form of flattery. I grew the mustache and it brings joy to me and if it brings joy to others, man I'm good. You gotta be engaged all the time and if you're not the second half is what happens.
A couple freshman out on the court getting some time in working on their shots (Strawther and Harris) Morrison said you gotta like that, you just win by 17 and their out on the court. Hudson said Few would like to have gotten more time for the freshman tonight but NW State didn't allow that. Hudson did mention Zakarov and Arlauskas and said he knews Few would like to have given them some time but it didnt' work out. From that I assume there is nothing physically wrong with either. That's it for tonight.
-
Love the zags for life
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules