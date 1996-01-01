Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Tonights game

  Today, 07:48 PM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default Tonights game

    Defense held NWSt to 17 points in the first half.








    And 61 in the second.
  Today, 07:49 PM #2
    gonstu
    Default

    ouch
  Today, 07:51 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    How’s Few gonna spin this travesty?
  Today, 07:57 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Ayayi can’t shoot anymore. Ballo is unplayable. Timme got eaten up alive. Suggs got way too lazy w the ball. Nembhards shooting is icky. I’ll let you know if I think of anything else. Oh and the defense sucks
  Today, 07:59 PM #5
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - embarrassing. we played a kenpom 300 team 4 halves and they beat us at our own game in the last half played. no excuses.
    - when was the last time in the few era a team scored 61 points in a half? well never most likely until toight.

    - when are nembhard (3-16) and ayayi (2-14) going to stop taking the 3 point shot. granted they are open but their shots are not even close.
    - they are both so good at driving and dishing or drive to the basket. more of that please (and yes how about 300 shots a day from three or stop when you connect of 150 each day)

    - watson continues to show improvement, that is great
  Today, 08:05 PM #6
    MDABE80
    Default

    Bad night., lazy. Defense needs attention... a lot of attention. Lackadaisical play. Few will correct this.
  Today, 08:08 PM #7
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    It's hard to get motivated twice in a row against a cupcake team. Yes, Coach Mark will correct this in time for Saturday's game. I am going to watch WSU tomorrow; let's see how tired the Demons are now.
  Today, 08:24 PM #8
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    Not the way I wanted to go into Virginia. With that said its hard to get up for these games 2 days in a row looking ahead to Virginia. No energy from the players and no fans to pump up the team, just odd. I want to see Ayayi shoot when he is wide open as he needs to find that confidence. Ballo just looks lost, we can use the excuse as he's young and needs time only so long. At this point I want to see what Pavel can bring.
  Today, 08:25 PM #9
    whatazag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post

    - when are nembhard (3-16) and ayayi (2-14) going to stop taking the 3 point shot. granted they are open but their shots are not even close.
    I was going to post something along these lines. I don't know what happened to Ayayi's shot, he used to shoot at a pretty good percentage but looks terrible now. Those 2 need to be working on that a ton, and the whole team needs to work on free throws.
  Today, 08:44 PM #10
    StatsZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by whatazag View Post
    I was going to post something along these lines. I don't know what happened to Ayayi's shot, he used to shoot at a pretty good percentage but looks terrible now. Those 2 need to be working on that a ton, and the whole team needs to work on free throws.
    Joel was an OK 3pt shooter last year, but not great (34.5%). But this year he's 2/14.

    But another overlooked big difference - Joel has only shot 4 FTs all year through 6 games(.67/game).

    Last year he shot 2 per game and made 83% of them. It would be nice to see him get himself to the line for some points and maybe his shot would improve from there.

    The bright spots form the past two nights seem to be Watson's baby steps offensively, and Harris. (not that we need another guard)
  Today, 08:48 PM #11
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    If you think about your own sports experiences, you can probably remember how hard it was to remain hyper and focused when playing somebody with far less skill. Its kind of hard to do sometimes. In tennis when I was far better I would massacre the opponent in a relaxed manner, not playing my most intense or focused.
    I could not find the game anywhere to view it.
    Anybody have a link where a person could watch the game retrospectively?
