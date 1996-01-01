Defense held NWSt to 17 points in the first half.
And 61 in the second.
ouch
How’s Few gonna spin this travesty?
Ayayi can’t shoot anymore. Ballo is unplayable. Timme got eaten up alive. Suggs got way too lazy w the ball. Nembhards shooting is icky. I’ll let you know if I think of anything else. Oh and the defense sucks
- embarrassing. we played a kenpom 300 team 4 halves and they beat us at our own game in the last half played. no excuses.
- when was the last time in the few era a team scored 61 points in a half? well never most likely until toight.
- when are nembhard (3-16) and ayayi (2-14) going to stop taking the 3 point shot. granted they are open but their shots are not even close.
- they are both so good at driving and dishing or drive to the basket. more of that please (and yes how about 300 shots a day from three or stop when you connect of 150 each day)
- watson continues to show improvement, that is great
Bad night., lazy. Defense needs attention... a lot of attention. Lackadaisical play. Few will correct this.
It's hard to get motivated twice in a row against a cupcake team. Yes, Coach Mark will correct this in time for Saturday's game. I am going to watch WSU tomorrow; let's see how tired the Demons are now.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Not the way I wanted to go into Virginia. With that said its hard to get up for these games 2 days in a row looking ahead to Virginia. No energy from the players and no fans to pump up the team, just odd. I want to see Ayayi shoot when he is wide open as he needs to find that confidence. Ballo just looks lost, we can use the excuse as he's young and needs time only so long. At this point I want to see what Pavel can bring.
America's Team!
But another overlooked big difference - Joel has only shot 4 FTs all year through 6 games(.67/game).
Last year he shot 2 per game and made 83% of them. It would be nice to see him get himself to the line for some points and maybe his shot would improve from there.
The bright spots form the past two nights seem to be Watson's baby steps offensively, and Harris. (not that we need another guard)
If you think about your own sports experiences, you can probably remember how hard it was to remain hyper and focused when playing somebody with far less skill. Its kind of hard to do sometimes. In tennis when I was far better I would massacre the opponent in a relaxed manner, not playing my most intense or focused.
I could not find the game anywhere to view it.
Anybody have a link where a person could watch the game retrospectively?