OOC Season - Fan Voted Awards
O'k Lady Zag fans, now that we have completed the OOC games for the 2020-2021 Season, I though it might be interesting to see who the fans think shined during the OOC season and compare it to end of the Season.
The only rule to this poll is that you can only vote for one (1) player, no less, no more, no hanging chads and no lawsuits against the award winners. You are welcome and encouraged to discuss multiple players on the awards, but you can only vote for one.
Without further ado, here are the OOC award categories:
1. Freshman player of the OOC Season
2. Newcomer of the OCC Season (can be a freshman or transfer)
3. Backcourt Player of the OOC Season (Guard or Wing)
4. Frontcourt Player of the OOC Season (Wing, Forward or Post)
5. Most Improved Player of the OOC Season
6. Individual Performance of the OOC Season
7. MVP of the OOC Season
Nope, not going to go first. Want to see some participation from others on this board.
For those who may be a little more number driven, here is the link for this year's individual statistics to date: https://gozags.com/sports/womens-basketball/stats
The link brings up the "Team" statistics, Click on the "Individual" tab to get to the individual tab to get to the player statistics.
If no interest, I will go back to the fire and the hot chocolate.
Let's here from you,
ZagDad
