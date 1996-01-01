Thread: LMU, PEPPERDINE, SAINT MARY'S SCOUNTING REPORT 3 GAMES NEXT WEEK/ IF

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    IF all four teams do their part in protecting against Covid we will have 3 Games next week. So a breakdown on all 3 teams in the order we play them.
    Leading off is LMU lets look at their starters and key players thus far. Looks like LMU has 4 new starters.

    * #2 Ellington (5'10") 12.5 points a game.

    * #34 Clark (6'2") Center/Forward averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds a game.

    * #32 Johnson (5'9") 9 points a game is Transfer from University Florida.

    * #24 Rodriguez (5'9") 8.4 points a game, attempts mostly 3 pointers.

    * #42 Mandel (6'4") Center/Forward averaging 8 points, 8 rebounds a game.

    #30 Klimek (5'9") 8.2 points a game, attempts mostly 3 pointers.

    * Denotes starters
    Quote Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET View Post
    we will have 3 Games next week.
    They must really long weeks where you live.

    ZagDad
    Next up is Pepperdine who return 3 starters. Special note now both Rufus twins are starters. Ok lets look at their starters and additional players.

    * #1 Bambrick (5'10") 14.3 points a game, has made 9 of her 3 pointers.

    * #11 Andriuolo (6'1") 11.3 points, 7 rebounds a game is 11-11 on free throws.

    * #4 Givens (5'7") 10.5 points a game.

    * #3 Rufus (5'10") 6.3 rebounds a game.

    * #14 Rufus (5'10") 5.5 points, 7 rebounds a game.

    #10 Nwaba (5'10") 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds a game.

    #24 Duran (6'4")

    #22 Carson

    #45 Dusharam (6'5") 5 points a game average. Note #45 has not played in the last 2 games.

    * Denotes Starters
