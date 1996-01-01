Thread: LMU, PEPPERDINE, SAINT MARY'S SCOUNTING REPORT 3 GAMES NEXT WEEK/ IF

IF all four teams do their part in protecting against Covid we will have 3 Games next week. So a breakdown on all 3 teams in the order we play them.
Leading off is LMU lets look at their starters and key players thus far. Looks like LMU has 4 new starters.
* #2 Ellington (5'10") 12.5 points a game.
* #34 Clark (6'2") Center/Forward averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds a game.
* #32 Johnson (5'9") 9 points a game is Transfer from University Florida.
* #24 Rodriguez (5'9") 8.4 points a game, attempts mostly 3 pointers.
* #42 Mandel (6'4") Center/Forward averaging 8 points, 8 rebounds a game.
#30 Klimek (5'9") 8.2 points a game, attempts mostly 3 pointers.
* Denotes starters