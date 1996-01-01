-
Stat of the Day
The 2020-2021 San Francisco Dons won more non-conference games against the current AP Top-25 than the entire PAC-12 Conference...at least I think thats right.
I could be wrong, but I dont believe the Conference of Champions beat a single team in this weeks AP rankings before they turned to conference play.
Mods: feel free to move this thread to the WCC forum, the General Basketball forum, or a dumpster behind your neighborhood Golden Corral.
