Thread: Don't see our second Northwestern State game on Root Sports

  Today, 12:33 PM #1
    Kiddwell
    Smile Don't see our second Northwestern State game on Root Sports

    Figured Root Sports would've upgraded their original schedule to reflect the Zags' second tussle with the Demons tonight. I see a rerun of yesterday's game still showing for 7:30 pm. Anybody know what's going on viewership-wise?

    Thanks.

    -----
    Now, since there appears no new Prediction Thread for this game, here's Kiddwell's cold-weather prediction:
    Demons Chill, a poem
    <ahem>
    Exercised once, exorcised twice.
    Zags frost the Demons,
    Pack 'em in ice.
    -------
    Zags - 99
    Demons - 51



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 12:36 PM #2
    23dpg
    It is listed on their website. Assume the cable/satellite companies haven’t caught up.

    https://northwest.rootsports.com/

    6:00 PM WCC: Gonzaga Men's Basketball - Northwestern State at Gonzaga
  Today, 12:39 PM #3
    TexasZagFan
    LOL, I'm watching the replay of last night's game on ATT SportsNet.
  Today, 12:40 PM #4
    Kiddwell
    Thanks, 23!



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
