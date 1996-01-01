Thread: Don't see our second Northwestern State game on Root Sports

Originally Posted by Kiddwell Originally Posted by

Figured Root Sports would've upgraded their original schedule to reflect the Zags' second tussle with the Demons tonight. I see a rerun of yesterday's game still showing for 7:30 pm. Anybody know what's going on viewership-wise?



Thanks.



Now, since there appears no new Prediction Thread for this game, here's Kiddwell's cold-weather prediction:

Demons Chill, a poem

Exercised once, exorcised twice.

Zags frost the Demons,

Pack 'em in ice.

Zags - 99

Demons - 51







