Thread: New Home Whites

New Home Whites

  Today, 07:11 AM
    Spike#1
    New Home Whites

    What did you all think about those jerseys last night. Retro "50's" looking numbers with the vintage GU Bulldog logo on the leg of the shorts. I thought they were sweet! Maybe someone with more technical expertise can post a photo or two.
  Today, 07:17 AM
    gonstu
    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    What did you all think about those jerseys last night. Retro "50's" looking numbers with the vintage GU Bulldog logo on the leg of the shorts. I thought they were sweet! Maybe someone with more technical expertise can post a photo or two.
  Today, 07:18 AM
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    What did you all think about those jerseys last night. Retro "50's" looking numbers with the vintage GU Bulldog logo on the leg of the shorts. I thought they were sweet! Maybe someone with more technical expertise can post a photo or two.
    I liked them up close did not care for them from tv angle and distance as the word ZAG disappears and you only see the number. Love the logo on the side of the shorts
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  Today, 07:50 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    To me it’s a shame and a puzzling one that we are doing retros or Jersey variations every year and have yet to do the 1999 royal blues. No team has ever meant more to the program than that 1999 squad and those jerseys are great looking. Not sure why out of all the throwbacks, this one hasn’t been done.
  Today, 07:52 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    To me it’s a shame and a puzzling one that we are doing retros or Jersey variations every year and have yet to do the 1999 royal blues. No team has ever meant more to the program than that 1999 squad and those jerseys are great looking. Not sure why out of all the throwbacks, this one hasn’t been done.
    Nike
  Today, 07:58 AM
    Spike#1
    More...

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...r-first-game-/
  Today, 08:04 AM
    McZag
    I have never seen this "retro" logo before. Looks like Georgetown not Gonzaga. The "Old Spike" during Stockton's era wore a sailors cap and I would argue that his contributions played a huge part in our current success. Can't say as I've ever seen a Gonzaga Bulldog with a baseball cap. Can anyone verify this is OUR retro???
    Gonzaga Basketball
    Exhibiting Character Since 1907
  Today, 08:07 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Nike
    Nike wasn’t an Axel Dench fan?
  Today, 08:09 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by McZag View Post
    I have never seen this "retro" logo before. Looks like Georgetown not Gonzaga. The "Old Spike" during Stockton's era wore a sailors cap and I would argue that his contributions played a huge part in our current success. Can't say as I've ever seen a Gonzaga Bulldog with a baseball cap. Can anyone verify this is OUR retro???
    In any case, I don’t predict a CFDA award.
  Today, 08:10 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Nike wasn’t an Axel Dench fan?
    Retro is arguably the most overused word in our consumerist culture. Stockton’s shorts, now that’s retro, not a font.
  Today, 08:29 AM
    RenoZag
    Quote Originally Posted by McZag View Post
    I have never seen this "retro" logo before. Looks like Georgetown not Gonzaga. The "Old Spike" during Stockton's era wore a sailors cap and I would argue that his contributions played a huge part in our current success. Can't say as I've ever seen a Gonzaga Bulldog with a baseball cap. Can anyone verify this is OUR retro???
    Via the On-Line Zags Shop is a banner that includes four retro logos, all of which include a "TM" designation:

    https://shop.gozags.com/gonzaga-bull...ID:i-r0c0:po-0

    That banner has been available for a few years now. Somebody did some archive digging to come up with them. And they are all hideous.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
