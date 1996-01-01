Thread: New Home Whites

What did you all think about those jerseys last night. Retro "50's" looking numbers with the vintage GU Bulldog logo on the leg of the shorts. I thought they were sweet! Maybe someone with more technical expertise can post a photo or two.
To me it’s a shame and a puzzling one that we are doing retros or Jersey variations every year and have yet to do the 1999 royal blues. No team has ever meant more to the program than that 1999 squad and those jerseys are great looking. Not sure why out of all the throwbacks, this one hasn’t been done.
I have never seen this "retro" logo before. Looks like Georgetown not Gonzaga. The "Old Spike" during Stockton's era wore a sailors cap and I would argue that his contributions played a huge part in our current success. Can't say as I've ever seen a Gonzaga Bulldog with a baseball cap. Can anyone verify this is OUR retro???
That banner has been available for a few years now. Somebody did some archive digging to come up with them. And they are all hideous.
