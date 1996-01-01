Thread: It's Game Day Again Gonzaga vs NW State II

Good morning everyone. I hope as you're waking up this morning you have that quiet voice within saying, "It's Game Day! The best day of the week! For me it certainly is!
Today we get to enjoy once again the excitement and fun of watching our awesome team Northwestern State again. I'm like the fan who yesterday said, "Heck! I just love watching the Zags play. I'd be excited to see them scrimmage against each other." We love our Zags. That's for sure. And this team is like none other. This is our Zags right now, and Oh My God what a team they are.
I've got even better Zag gear on today, hoping that it helps the team push over the 100 point mark. I believe they can do it against this team. Even with our second team playing the last eight minutes we can do it. I loved how Harris, Strawther, Ballo and Watson played last night, and I'm looking for more of them playing together tonight. I think they showed that they are finding their groove. Harris was 2-2 from behind the arc. I love his confidence. He's going to be a star some day. Starwther, Ballo and Watson too. This is the kind of game that these guys can develop and get their confidence to play at this level. I really like how Few was so excited during that one time out. He kept patting Harris on the shoulder and telling him how good he is, and telling him that he knew that he could do it. You could see that Few has a lot of confidence in Harris.
I hope to see a little more effort and energy from a few of the other players tonight. I really don't like to see guys not giving a 100% ALL THE TIME.
i'M JUST EXCITED to have another day to watch the boys play.
Go Zags!