Thread: It's Game Day Again Gonzaga vs NW State II

  Today, 06:53 AM #1
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,382

    Default It's Game Day Again Gonzaga vs NW State II

    Good morning everyone. I hope as you're waking up this morning you have that quiet voice within saying, "It's Game Day! The best day of the week! For me it certainly is!

    Today we get to enjoy once again the excitement and fun of watching our awesome team Northwestern State again. I'm like the fan who yesterday said, "Heck! I just love watching the Zags play. I'd be excited to see them scrimmage against each other." We love our Zags. That's for sure. And this team is like none other. This is our Zags right now, and Oh My God what a team they are.

    I've got even better Zag gear on today, hoping that it helps the team push over the 100 point mark. I believe they can do it against this team. Even with our second team playing the last eight minutes we can do it. I loved how Harris, Strawther, Ballo and Watson played last night, and I'm looking for more of them playing together tonight. I think they showed that they are finding their groove. Harris was 2-2 from behind the arc. I love his confidence. He's going to be a star some day. Starwther, Ballo and Watson too. This is the kind of game that these guys can develop and get their confidence to play at this level. I really like how Few was so excited during that one time out. He kept patting Harris on the shoulder and telling him how good he is, and telling him that he knew that he could do it. You could see that Few has a lot of confidence in Harris.

    I hope to see a little more effort and energy from a few of the other players tonight. I really don't like to see guys not giving a 100% ALL THE TIME.

    i'M JUST EXCITED to have another day to watch the boys play.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 07:09 AM #2
    zag67
    zag67
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    2,815

    Default

    First thanks Reborn for all of your work.

    I want to wish a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of you. This is probably going to be one of the best weeks of the year. Christmas. Then there are four games in one week. After going all of the last month through withdrawal this just means many hours in front of the tv. Stay safe and look forward to hearing from all of you through the year.
  Today, 07:37 AM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    824

    Default

    I hope to see a more focused first half; last night was a disgrace. We were lucky we weren't playing a top 25 team. It will be the 3 Stooges on the call tonight, which is good. I didn't really care for Rich Waltz. Foxy was solid as usual though.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 07:50 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,097

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    I hope to see a more focused first half; last night was a disgrace. We were lucky we weren't playing a top 25 team. It will be the 3 Stooges on the call tonight, which is good. I didn't really care for Rich Waltz. Foxy was solid as usual though.
    Foxy alone was good and quite revelatory.....particularly on Gregg’s pt.
  Today, 07:53 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,341

    Default

    I want to see a constant fire lit under Watson...he still seems timid on offense. Love his defense though!
  Today, 07:59 AM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,097

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    I want to see a constant fire lit under Watson...he still seems timid on offense. Love his defense though!
    As I recall, observers of his play in high school commented on his occasional lethargy. When put up vs Suggs, CK, et al it’s quite obvious.
  Today, 08:33 AM #7
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,127

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    ..... I didn't really care for Rich Waltz .....
    Absolutely nothing wrong with the job Rich Waltz did last night. In fact, I thought his weaving of his first hand knowledge of the pre - "Elite" Zags (Waltz did a number of t.v. games before Gonzaga ever won an NCAA tourney game ... i.e. the PAX TV deal and Fox Sports Northwest) with today's Zags was spot on. i.e. Few has gotten more talent to come but they still have what it takes to be a "Zag" ... something Waltz nailed.

    But to each his own. You don't like Waltz .... fine. I think the guy deserves respect.

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...onissue-for-c/

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
