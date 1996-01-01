Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Post game radio GU-NW State

    Post game radio GU-NW State

    Having trouble getting a radio feed tonight. Hudson: Topranked Bulldogs shake off sluggish first half, but outscored NW State. Kispert was really efficient tonight, the long bright spot in the first half really. Hudson remarked to Adam could you imagine having a top 50 and top 60 recruit in Strawther and Harris and they get like 7 minutes in the first few games. It just speaks to the level of the talent the Zags have this year. Kispert finishes with 27. Watson has his best game of the season 15points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists 4 steals and three blocks. Hudson said it was good for him to have a game like this. Watson's season ended tough last year and he's been having a bit of difficulty getting started this year. Morrison and Hudson both feel Anton needed a game like this, especially seeing the three go through.

    Michaelson: It's a strange feeling to be in here like this. We're used to being blessed with one of the best student sections and fan bases in the country. And having a first home game on Dec 21st is just weird. I'm not sure what happened there in the first half but we got going in the second half. Kispert is a grown man, he had us engaged, his maturity and his ability to do the right thing every time. And what can I say about Jalen, 12 and 7 in limited minutes. Drew had a good game. Anton did what this team needs, especially in the second half. And so happy with Harris and Strawther. With the Covid protocols and us not being able to use them. Those freshman got some valuable minutes. They suited up for the Kansas game and then they were gone, they kind of got shut down for a little bit. It was good to get them out there. I really didn't like our demeanor in the first half, it wasn't a great first half, but the way we responded in the second half was really good. It's a crazy year. We needed to get some games in and that's why we have back to back games. And coach Few did a remarkable job getting Virginia and getting that game on CBS.

    Zags shoot 55% from the floor hold NW State to 37% and win rebounds 46-22. Timme 8 rebounds, Watson, Kipsert and Suggs 7. Nembhard 6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Teasett 16 off the bench for NW State. Ayayi quiet tonight with 0 points and 2 rebounds. Harris finishes with 10 and Strawther with 8. GU's largest lead of the night was the final score. Zags 23 assists, 14 TO's. Morrison noted in games like this some guys make passes they probably wouldn't make in tighter games like against Kansas and WVU, which leads to some TO's. Consequetly at times that TO stat can be misleading. He also noted 23 assists on 33 made baskets, sometime you turn down the good shot for the great shot and the Zags are really good at that this year. GU outscored NW State 52-27 in the second half. Few said you know NW State has Div 1 players and if you don't pay attention what happened in the first half can happen. We were really losing a lot of guys off the ball in the first half and I think some of our guys got a little frustrated with some of those late shots that dropped in for three.

    That's really about all I have tonight. For some reason I can't get a good radio feed even though I'm in Spokane?
    Is Arlauskas still with the team?

    Don't think he was on the bench in S. Dakota against Iowa, and doesn't look like we was there tonight.
    Is Arlauskas still with the team?

    Don't think he was on the bench in S. Dakota against Iowa, and doesn't look like we was there tonight.
    Same question here. Saw Pavel on the bench, in the huddles, but not Martynas. Hope both Pavel and Martynas get minutes tomorrow. The surprise for this fan is not seeing Pavel on the court at all tonight. In the games where he's come in, it seems to this non-coach that Pavel has better hands than Oumar.




    :[
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
