Thread: Zags vs NW St Postgame

Zags win pretty easy 95 to 57.
Kispert was awesome! Watson had 15 which was good to see. I have to go help the baby so i will come back. Lol!! Go Zags!!
Love the zags for life
Writing appears to be on the wall for Arlauskas & Zakharov, unless they were injured. 0 minutes in a game we win by 38.
I love Ayayi, he's my favorite player, he's never been an elite 3pt shooter, but this year his 3pt shot is terrible!
I hope he improves and hits enough of them to keep defenders honest at least. Kispert (of course) and Suggs (!!) have great 3pt shots, but man I miss last years guys when Woolridge, Gilder, Kispert, and Tillie were all excellent from deep.
The play of the year so far may be Coach Few benching Watson to start the second half. The kid was on fire coming back which should be a great confidence builder.
"Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
I can't wait for the postgame thoughts thread, so here we go. We looked terrible tonight. Demons came ready to play. I don't care what the final score was, we didn't represent. I'm so happy for the rerun tomorrow; you know Coach Few is going to have a major sitdown with the team before game time. If we play like we did tonight in March, we will never see the Final Four.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
In Few’s current rotation, the only two 3pt shooters are CK, Jalen and Cook. The other three have not shown any consistency in shooting jump shots, let alone 3-pointers. So much of shooting is confidence and they seem to be lacking in that department.
Harris’ shot looks pretty sound as he went 2-2 from behind the arc and he should earn more time, once he gets a better feel on defence.
I like our depth in the back court and Strawther just oozes with potential.
My pre-season thoughts on Ballo were wrong as I thought he would dominate games but as Fox stated he is so young...yes, he will get better as the season progresses. He will learn to use that body of his and be stronger when going up to make his shots.
I look forward to watching him improve in tomorrow’s game
Some players are just better when they come off the bench, even if it's just a short wait before they come in. That may apply to Watson.