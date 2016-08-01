Thread: Game Thread: Northwestern State @ GU Game 1 - 12.21.20

This game is doing more detriment than good. And we get it again tomorrow yay
This game thread is as lively as the GU team tonight
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
And now Stadium is stuck on a commercial break screen even as the game goes on,
Harris for 33333
They should squash tomorrow’s game. This is counterproductive.
Most interesting part of the game may well be the up close panning of the fan cutouts.
Are Pavel and Martynas still on the team? Someone said last game they didn't see them on the bench, I couldn't tell today on the couple shots I saw.
Watson’s worse.
I think I saw Pavel.
GO ZAGS!!!
We have sound now, who is this with Fox?
GO ZAGS!!!
Some of our players are sleep walking.
Love the zags for life