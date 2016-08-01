Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Game Thread: Northwestern State @ GU Game 1 - 12.21.20

  Today, 06:40 PM #26
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    This game is doing more detriment than good. And we get it again tomorrow yay
  Today, 06:42 PM #27
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    This game thread is as lively as the GU team tonight
  Today, 06:43 PM #28
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,931

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    This game is doing more detriment than good. And we get it again tomorrow yay
    Well, the coaches must think it is better than practice.
  Today, 06:43 PM #29
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Well, the coaches must think it is better than practice.
    Think they expected this crap?
  Today, 06:44 PM #30
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,931

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    This game thread is as lively as the GU team tonight
    Probably because most people in western WA can’t see it.
  Today, 06:45 PM #31
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Probably because most people in western WA can’t see it.
    Ahh didn’t know that. I am in LA. Wishing on same plays I had the same problem
  Today, 06:45 PM #32
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,931

    Default

    And now Stadium is stuck on a commercial break screen even as the game goes on,
  Today, 06:46 PM #33
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Harris for 33333
  Today, 06:46 PM #34
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,077

    Default

    They should squash tomorrow’s game. This is counterproductive.
  Today, 06:48 PM #35
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    They should squash tomorrow’s game. This is counterproductive.
    Agree 100% jazz. Bad habits galore.
  Today, 06:48 PM #36
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    They should squash tomorrows game. This is counterproductive.
    Completely disagree

    Conditioning
    Different lineups
    Bench players getting run
    And a good lecture at half time that anyone can compete if we dont show up
  Today, 06:50 PM #37
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Completely disagree

    Conditioning
    Different lineups
    Bench players getting run
    And a good lecture at half time that anyone can compete if we don’t show up
    The bench dudes are showing why they are that..
  Today, 06:51 PM #38
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Louisville, KY
    Posts
    138

    Default

    Most interesting part of the game may well be the up close panning of the fan cutouts.
  Today, 06:51 PM #39
    whatazag
    whatazag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,203

    Default

    Are Pavel and Martynas still on the team? Someone said last game they didn't see them on the bench, I couldn't tell today on the couple shots I saw.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:52 PM #40
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,077

    Default

    Watson’s worse.
  Today, 06:54 PM #41
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,605

    Default

    I think I saw Pavel.
  Today, 06:54 PM #42
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,745

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Completely disagree

    Conditioning
    Different lineups
    Bench players getting run
    And a good lecture at half time that anyone can compete if we dont show up
    I'm with you Hoop.
  Today, 06:55 PM #43
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,605

    Default

    We have sound now, who is this with Fox?
  Today, 06:56 PM #44
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,682

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    I'm with you Hoop.
    I say its bad.. when you go from a team like this to the pressure of a Tony Bennet defensive team, its night and day and not helpful. To me, this slows them down to a point where they play a weak defensive team, with no threats to score, and then all of a sudden you're facing a top 15 team.
  Today, 06:57 PM #45
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    431

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by whatazag View Post
    Are Pavel and Martynas still on the team? Someone said last game they didn't see them on the bench, I couldn't tell today on the couple shots I saw.
    I saw Pavel dressed but not Arlo
  Today, 07:03 PM #46
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,939

    Default

    Some of our players are sleep walking.
  Today, 07:05 PM #47
    katman50
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    761

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Some of our players are sleep walking.
    Yes. Won't mention any names.
  Today, 07:06 PM #48
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,077

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Yes. Won't mention any names.
    Kispert and Suggs are not. Anyone else not?
