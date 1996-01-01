It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Northwestern State
Hey everyone! It's Game Day, the best day of the week.
Like most of us, I don't care who it is that we play, I am always so excited to see our young men play.
I always feel excited to put on my Zag gear to get me primed for the game.
Looking forward to seeing a display of beautiful Gonzaga offense with excellent passing and running, and cutting through the lanes. Looking forward to watch Harris, Strawther and Ballo more, and hopefully see their talent on display. It would be nice to see them play a half, since we play them again tomorrow. It's interesting to know that Few has scheduled a second game with Northwestern tomorrow. I'm thinking he is aware that they're out of shape and wants them to get in shape by Saturday when they play Virginia.
This will be Gonzaga's first home game. I bet that's going to feel really nice for them, but maybe a little odd too. We'll see how they shoot at home. can we make ten or more three's again tonight. That's what I'm looking to see. I love good 3 point shooting.
Get ready to have some fun tonight and rock.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!