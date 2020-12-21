-
Suggs Sweeps WCC Weekly Honors
The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs its University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week for Dec. 21, 2020.
UCU #WCCHOOPS PLAYER & FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK JALEN SUGGS, FR., G GONZAGA
Freshman guard Jalen Suggs exploded onto the national scene with a career-high 27 points in just his fourth collegiate game against No. 3/3 Iowa in front of national audience on CBS. The freshman led No. 1/1 Gonzaga to a 99-88 victory over the Hawkeyes in Sioux Falls, S.D. Seven of his eight made shots from the field were from three-point range, going 7-of-10 from behind-the-arc. The West St. Paul, Minn., native, added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/12/21/m...NLjhLti_l8Ad0s
