The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs its University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week for Dec. 21, 2020.

UCU #WCCHOOPS PLAYER & FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK  JALEN SUGGS, FR., G  GONZAGA
Freshman guard Jalen Suggs exploded onto the national scene with a career-high 27 points in just his fourth collegiate game against No. 3/3 Iowa in front of national audience on CBS. The freshman led No. 1/1 Gonzaga to a 99-88 victory over the Hawkeyes in Sioux Falls, S.D. Seven of his eight made shots from the field were from three-point range, going 7-of-10 from behind-the-arc. The West St. Paul, Minn., native, added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.


https://gozags.com/news/2020/12/21/m...NLjhLti_l8Ad0s