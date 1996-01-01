Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: We play NW Monday & Tuesday

    zag buddy
    Default We play NW Monday & Tuesday

    https://www.essentiallysports.com/nc...mber-schedule/
    We play at 6 pm pst Monday and Tuesday.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    I'm curious as to the actual reason for the 2nd game (not that I am complaining; I would watch the Zags play Mickey Mouse Tech). Since the first game is a "buy" game, do we have to cut them an additional check? Something is up with this Demons program.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    hushpuppy
    Well, we lost some buy games, and NW is here without need to travel again, so safer in terms of COVID than bringing in a whole separate group of players. It’s not ideal, but it makes sense.
    ZagsGoZags
    I am sure Mark Few will not do this, but what i would love to see in the second game is let everyone not named Suggs, Kispert, Watson, Timme and Nembhard see a lot of PT. Let those 5 guys rest up for Sat, a big challenge and we know Tony B. has had our number in the past. He is genius at doing his homework studying his opponents' offensive weak spots.
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    I am sure Mark Few will not do this, but what i would love to see in the second game is let everyone not named Suggs, Kispert, Watson, Timme and Nembhard see a lot of PT. Let those 5 guys rest up for Sat, a big challenge and we know Tony B. has had our number in the past. He is genius at doing his homework studying his opponents' offensive weak spots.
    There is just one problem with this. This Zag team doesn't really have any weaknesses, especially on offense.
