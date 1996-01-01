Thread: We play NW Monday & Tuesday

https://www.essentiallysports.com/nc...mber-schedule/
We play at 6 pm pst Monday and Tuesday.
I'm curious as to the actual reason for the 2nd game (not that I am complaining; I would watch the Zags play Mickey Mouse Tech). Since the first game is a "buy" game, do we have to cut them an additional check? Something is up with this Demons program.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Well, we lost some buy games, and NW is here without need to travel again, so safer in terms of COVID than bringing in a whole separate group of players. It’s not ideal, but it makes sense.
I am sure Mark Few will not do this, but what i would love to see in the second game is let everyone not named Suggs, Kispert, Watson, Timme and Nembhard see a lot of PT. Let those 5 guys rest up for Sat, a big challenge and we know Tony B. has had our number in the past. He is genius at doing his homework studying his opponents' offensive weak spots.