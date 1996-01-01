Thread: Strawther and Dom

I would imagine a lot of the bench players will get minutes today and tomorrow. Not just because of the cup-cakey nature of the Demons, but these are back to back games. And we have a Blue Blood upcoming on Saturday. Our starters need rest. As to Ben, the Iowa CBS guys said he is available, but I don't know Spokane COVID protocols. I would imagine Ammo and Huddy will fill us in on the pre-game radio show tonight.
Anyone else stoked to see Dom and Julian get minutes over the next couple games?
Any idea if Ben would be available at all the next two games?
