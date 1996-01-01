Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Strawther and Dom

  1. Today, 09:00 AM #1
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,664

    Default Strawther and Dom

    Anyone else stoked to see Dom and Julian get minutes over the next couple games?

    Of course Suggs has gotten all the pub and rightfully so, but let's not forget both Julian and Dom were fringe top 50 players in their class depending on who you ask. They have been unlucky so far with the COVID situation, and then get thrown in the fire for 1 minute verse a top ranked team in Kansas and Iowa, but I am looking forward to them getting their confidence back and being contributors as the season goes along.

    Any idea if Ben would be available at all the next two games?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 AM #2
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    107

    Default

    Super excited. I would assume that Ben has to quarantine for 10+ days. No reason to let him into the GU bubble quickly.

    Note: Cannot believe I made a statement that exercised caution around COVID. Haha. Gotta make fun of yourself sometimes. Please accept my humor as genuine.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:42 AM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    809

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Anyone else stoked to see Dom and Julian get minutes over the next couple games?
    Any idea if Ben would be available at all the next two games?
    I would imagine a lot of the bench players will get minutes today and tomorrow. Not just because of the cup-cakey nature of the Demons, but these are back to back games. And we have a Blue Blood upcoming on Saturday. Our starters need rest. As to Ben, the Iowa CBS guys said he is available, but I don't know Spokane COVID protocols. I would imagine Ammo and Huddy will fill us in on the pre-game radio show tonight.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules