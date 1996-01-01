Thread: Game watch in Spokane / CDA?

-
Game watch in Spokane / CDA?
My wife and I are in CDA for the next few nights and we were hoping to watch the game somewhere with some zags fans. Probably the closest we'll get to a live game this year. Any chance that Jack and Dans will be open? We're staying at the CDA resort and they don't have root sports in the room
Idaho seems to be pretty relaxed, so is there a good spot over here to watch?
Washington is fairly well closed down compared to Idaho. There are a few sports bars in and around Coeur’d Alene and Post Falls. The Copones are pretty decent but there are others. You don’t need Root - the game is on local channel KHQ which is the NBC affiliate. I’m pretty sure Duane’s place has that.
