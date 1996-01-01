-
Move'in On Up in the Polls - Week of 12/21
Well, as happened last week, most of the Top-25 games were blow-outs (except the Lady Zags), so little chance to move up there. A few of the big name teams had a few close calls (Arizona nipping Colorado), but no loses, so they are not going anywhere.
Wednesday - #24 Depaul took down #9 Kentucky 86-82. Great for Depaul, not so much for our Lady Zags.
Thursday - Unranked Tennessee took down #15 Indiana 66-58.
Thursday - Unranked North Carolina hammered #18 Syracuse 92-68.
Saturday - Unranked South Dakota State (yes that South Dakota State) took down #20 Missouri State in Missouri 60-52.
Saturday - The WSU Cougars added another loss to Oregon State resume 61-55
That is it folks.
#15 Indiana will drop but not far enough to help the Zags this week. Despite getting handed their lunch, I doubt that voters will drop the Cuse below the Zags. I think Oregon State has overstayed their welcome in the Top-25, so I think the Beavers will drop out of the poll. Missouri State is a mid-major that the voters like to hammer for a loss. Figuring it was a loss to a SDSU team at home and the Zags lost to the same team in South Dakota in overtime, I think the Lady Zags jump Missouri State this week.
My prediction, Zags move up two spots to #23 jumping over Oregon State and Missouri State. Nobody behind the Zags leapfrogs Gonzaga this week.
ZagDad
