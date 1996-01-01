-
GAME DAY!!!! - North Alabama
Back-to-Back games with the 2nd game today.
North Alabama got their 1st victory of the season today in Las Vegas against Tarleton 72-57.
Let's take a quick look at the North Alabama Lions. After today's victory North Alabama is 1-6 with all six of their loses by double digit points. They have played three P-5 teams (Purdue, Missouri and West Virginia) but the other teams they have lost to include Austin Peay, Samford and Murray State. North Alabama has a short roster with only ten (10) players on the roster. The Lions are also very, very young with 5 freshman, 2 sophomores, 1 RS sophomore, 1 Junior and 1 Senior but neither their senior or junior were in the starting line-up today.
The Zags will have a definitive height advantage as the Lions have two (2) players at 6'1" and two (2) players at 6'0" with everybody else on the team 5'8" or shorter. North Alabama has four (4) of their five (5) starters shooting 0.429% overall or better with Sakyla White shooting a blistering 0.563% overall. The Lions don't shoot the ball from 3 exceptionally well with Jaida Bond being their best 3 point shooter at 0.364%. Two others shoot over 30% while the remainder of the team shoots worse than 30% from long range. While the Lions do not have any "one" great player, they do have 3 players that average over 10 ppg and 3 others which average 7.3-9.9 ppg. The Lions also have two players who average over 7 rpg.
Today against Tarleton, Jaida Bond, 5'-8" Sophomore guard went off for 24 points shooting 10-14 overall and 3-6 from long range with 5 rebounds and 4 assists with no turnovers. Sakyla White, 6'0" Freshman forward had 16 pts on 5-12 shooting (6-7 on Free Throws), 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal. Looks like the Wirths and MK will have to keep Ms. White off the boards and out of the key.
Once again, this should be an easy game for the Lady Zags. However, 5 of the 6 games played by the Lady Zags have been decided by single digits. Hopefully, with a deep bench, better play, the bench players will hopefully get some PT tomorrow.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
