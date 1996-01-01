Thread: GAME DAY!!!! - Eastern Michigan

-
GAME DAY!!!! - Eastern Michigan
O'k team, Lady Zags back on the court this afternoon against Eastern Michigan.
Eastern Michigan is essentially led by two players who score approximately 50% of the points and gather 50% of the team's rebounds; 5-10 senior guard Areanna Combs who averages 20.6 points and 7 rebounds and Cenara Skanes, a 6-0 sophomore forward, averages 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Once again the Lady Zags will have the height advantage essentially throughout the line-up. Eastern Michigan does have a 6'5" post that plays occasionally, but she is a large individual who tends to "lumber" up and down the court. Every one of our bigs is substantially quicker, can jump higher and can take her to the hoop. She is only a problem if the refs allow her to use her size to establish position and move our bigs out of position.
What I am looking for in today's game:
- Consistency. Watching the highlights we look great but in reality, we are terribly inconsistent on both sides of the ball.
- I want to see the Lady Zags dominate in the paint. More rebounds, more points in the paint, 2nd chance points, all of it. Think Wyoming, not Montana
- Effort. Montana outhustled our lady zags for much of the game. I want to see Zag ball on every possession.
- Start and Finish. I want to see the Zags start strong, maintain it through the middle of the game and finish off the Eagles. No 4th quarter heroics wanted today.
Let's Go Zags,
ZagDad
Halftime and the Lady Zags are up 39-32.
Zag staff must have forgot to pack the defense on the plane. The Zags are doing a great job on Combs where she is 1-4, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers and 3 personal fouls. However, EMU's other big player is killing the zags. Skanes is 4-5 from the field and 6-8 from the charity stripe for 14 points (out of EWU's 32), and 2 rebounds. The only knock on Skanes is her 3 turnovers. Maybe the Lady Zags might want to find her in the 2nd half.
Generally speaking, offensively the Zags played pretty well particularly in the 2nd quarter. Much like the Wyoming game, Zags started slow then picked it up in the 2nd quarter. What is with all of the turnovers today, 12 at half with most of the turnovers self induced. Got to clean it up for the 2nd half.
Let's keep it up Zags,
ZagDad
Both Wirths now with 3 personal fouls early in the 2nd half.
Going to be a fight if we can't play defense without fouling.
ZagDad
