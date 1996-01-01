Thread: Potential Baylor Game

I would think we would find out today if the Baylor game will be added back in or not. They may be able to find time during the conference season to make it happen, but I would think that if they cant make it happen for this week, with the Zags only playing an hour away from Waco on Saturday, the game will not be played this season.
I would think either Sunday the 27th or this Thursday the 24th would be the two likely dates.
Anyone think we hear good news today that this game gets scheduled for this week? I have a feeling the ball is in Baylors court right now, and the Zags have already communicated the interest to make it happen this week...especially after yesterdays win.