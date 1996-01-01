Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Potential Baylor Game

  Today, 10:43 AM #1
    SanDiegoZag
    SanDiegoZag is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    153

    Default Potential Baylor Game

    I would think we would find out today if the Baylor game will be added back in or not. They may be able to find time during the conference season to make it happen, but I would think that if they cant make it happen for this week, with the Zags only playing an hour away from Waco on Saturday, the game will not be played this season.

    I would think either Sunday the 27th or this Thursday the 24th would be the two likely dates.

    Anyone think we hear good news today that this game gets scheduled for this week? I have a feeling the ball is in Baylors court right now, and the Zags have already communicated the interest to make it happen this week...especially after yesterdays win.
  Today, 10:50 AM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,895

    Default

    I think it’s unlikely at this point.
    Baylor has a few Big 12 games to make up.
    I believe both teams and coaches want to play this game but conference games come first.
    Still, fingers crossed.
  Today, 10:53 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,071

    Default

    ZERO chance
  Today, 11:00 AM #4
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,415

    Default

    remember when we used to play one outside game in the middle of our Conference season?
    did we lose that when we added Pacific?
  Today, 11:55 AM #5
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,203

    Default

    Don't the guys have to be back in Spokane for a game tomorrow?
  Today, 12:21 PM #6
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,936

    Default

    I'd pass on baylor rn. Whoa don't come for me!!

    We have had a tough schedule. I am ready for us to move past baylor and worry about them in march or april.
    Love the zags for life
