Other Games: Sunday - 12. 20. 20
Creighton @ UConn - FS1 - 9:00
Illinois @ Rutgers - ESPN2 - 10:00
Marquette @ Xavier - FS1 - 11:00
Providence @ Seton Hall - FS1 - 1:30
Georgetown @ St. John's - FS1 - 3:30
Michigan State @ Northwestern - BTN - 4:00
All time PT.
Full Slate of streaming and minor network games is here: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...4#.X993kWRKiZw
Make it a great day.
