Thread: GU vs Northwestern State- Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Default GU vs Northwestern State- Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Super short window. Warm-up game before post Christmas match-up with UVA.

    What are you hoping to see tomorrow night? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    There was one?
    Going by what is on current schedule/what was mentioned on the broadcast.
    Gonzaga 107
    NW State 58

    I expect to see a lot of playing time from guys who haven't had a lot of playing time so far. It should be fun to watch. I've been wanting to see more of Harris and Strawther, and Ballo too. These 3 freshmen will be stars at Gonzaga one day I think.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Going by what is on current schedule/what was mentioned on the broadcast.
    Just pulling your leg, Guyland. After the first four, we will descend in quality big time. Happy NY.
