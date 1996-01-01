Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Biggest pre-season OOC wins: Where does this stand?

  1. Today, 10:15 PM #1
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,473

    Default Biggest pre-season OOC wins: Where does this stand?

    Gonzaga is known for scheduling a difficult slate of non-conference opponents. "Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime" This season, strange as it is, has produced some of our biggest OOC wins as a program. How do our wins in 2020 vs. #3 Iowa, #6 Kansas and #11 WVU stack up against previous seasons?

    For my money, beating #1 Duke in 2018 with the Zion Hype was the top but today might be the runner-up.

    We now have 5 wins as a program vs Top 3 teams to go along with many other notable wins (almost always on away from Spokane)

    #1 Duke 2018
    #2 UNC 2006
    #3 Iowa 2020
    #3 Georgia Tech 2004
    #3 Ok St 2004 (that's right, Morrison-led Zags beat the #3 AP ranked team twice in less than a month in 2004)

    Putting 102 points on #6 Kansas to open 2020 feels huge because of their pedigree but so does going into Pauley Pavilion as a true underdog and knocking off #11 UCLA in 1999 which seemed to herald the beginning of the modern Zag era. Which was more significant?

    What about MSU in 3OT to win Maui in 2005? or going into Chapel Hill as a clear favorite and hammering UNC in 2019?

    I'm only comparing pre-season non-conference so no NCAA tourney games count because NCAA is in a class by itself.

    Thoughts?

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:20 PM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,421

    Default

    97 Clemson gotta be there. Without it we aren’t here today
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:28 PM #3
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,421

    Default

    I’ll go with something like:

    1. 2018 Duke
    2. 2006 UNC
    3. 2020 Kansas
    4. 1997 Clemson
    5. 2004 Oklahoma State
    6. 2020 Iowa
    7. 2005 Michigan State
    8. 2019 UNC
    9. 2004 Ga Tech
    10. 2003 Missouri
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:40 PM #4
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,473

    Default

    Good call on Clemson though they were #5 at the time. That was the first time many people nationally heard the the name Gonzaga.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules