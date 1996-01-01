Thread: Biggest pre-season OOC wins: Where does this stand?

Gonzaga is known for scheduling a difficult slate of non-conference opponents. "Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime" This season, strange as it is, has produced some of our biggest OOC wins as a program. How do our wins in 2020 vs. #3 Iowa, #6 Kansas and #11 WVU stack up against previous seasons?
For my money, beating #1 Duke in 2018 with the Zion Hype was the top but today might be the runner-up.
We now have 5 wins as a program vs Top 3 teams to go along with many other notable wins (almost always on away from Spokane)
#1 Duke 2018
#2 UNC 2006
#3 Iowa 2020
#3 Georgia Tech 2004
#3 Ok St 2004 (that's right, Morrison-led Zags beat the #3 AP ranked team twice in less than a month in 2004)
Putting 102 points on #6 Kansas to open 2020 feels huge because of their pedigree but so does going into Pauley Pavilion as a true underdog and knocking off #11 UCLA in 1999 which seemed to herald the beginning of the modern Zag era. Which was more significant?
What about MSU in 3OT to win Maui in 2005? or going into Chapel Hill as a clear favorite and hammering UNC in 2019?
I'm only comparing pre-season non-conference so no NCAA tourney games count because NCAA is in a class by itself.
Thoughts?
ZZ