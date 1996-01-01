Thread: Ballo.

Results 1 to 14 of 14

    I am hoping to read some breakdowns of Ball's pros and cons at this point from some of the knowledgeable folks on the board.
    I sure thought he would be farther along when the season started than he is.
    I know Rui and Kelly O. did not blossom until their third years.
    What is his ceiling?
    Should he be getting more or fewer minutes?
    Should we be expecting he can be a significant factor by March ? (revealing I do not think he is presently)
    I would really like to see Pavel sooner than later. Ballo looks pretty rough and my recollection of Pavel from last year was not so bad and I am sure he has improved. You have to trust the coaches, so, Ballo it is, but it is hard to understand. Ballo looks like he could be terrific down the road, but it will be a journey.
    Considering the opponents (all top 10 teams), Ballo is doing exceptionally well. He’s playing behind an All American and still getting quality minutes. Seems to be over his nervousness that showed vs Kansas. Solid footwork and understanding of the pick and roll on offense. He’s ok on defense, but got taken to school against Garza. If you’re disappointed that he got taken to school, please remember Garza is miles ahead as the player of the year for all of college basketball and he’s taking EVERYONE to school.

    Ballo has a solid B grade, IMHO, so far and has a huge upside.
    I think Ballo will be a good backup by the tournament. He’s showed improvement every game, although it’s been small improvements. What I see is someone who is completely overthinking everything and it makes him look mechanical. He looks like he’s trying so hard to not screw up. Like he’s thinking about where to be and where to go on every play on offence and defence.

    I also thought Pavel would get more playing time this year, he looked like he had some potential there. I don’t think he made the trip here though. Both him and Marty were not on the bench.
    Ballo was unplayable in this matchup today and it was a little unfair to run him out for 9 minutes—although the fouls were involved with that. I don’t think he would have played in the 2nd half if Timme and Watson weren’t both in foul trouble.

    He definitely needs some seasoning and starting with these four games didn’t exactly allow for that. I want him to dunk the ball just once. Hopefully lots of action in the WCC but I think they should get Pavel some run too because at this point I am not confident at all in Ballo minutes this March.
    Ballo showed good patience and footwork on one bucket, that I recall. It would have been really easy for him to rush it and miss it.

    On defense, he looked out of position a few times in the first half and gave some easy angles for scores. In the second half, he did make Garza score on a reverse, which I saw as a small victory. I was surprised how little Garza was affected by Ballo’s size. Karnowski used to take people out of their game when they tried to body into him to make space and he didn’t budge. I’m guessing Ballo will be pretty effective in WCC play toward the end of the season.
    Karnowski was a junior and a 5yr senior when you speak of his abilities. As a freshman he was behind Ballo. The upside to Ballo is greater in my opinion.

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I showed good patience and footwork on one bucket, that I recall. It would have been really easy for him to rush it and miss it.

    On defense, he looked out of position a few times in the first half and gave some easy angles for scores. In the second half, he did make Garza score on a reverse, which I saw as a small victory. I was surprised how little Garza was affected by Ballo’s size. Karnowski used to take people out of their game when they tried to body into him to make space and he didn’t budge. I’m guessing Ballo will be pretty effective in WCC play toward the end of the season.
    garza is currently bigger than ballo...senior national player of the year vs a freshman...ballo did fine considering what he's shown so far this year...baby steps for baby shaq, though i think we need to remove that nickname until he starts dunking everything around the rim. he took and made a short jumper which was impressive considering the circumstances and a good sign for the future.
    Ballo will be ok. The only thing he lacks is confidence. This will come, as he plays against lesser compitition when conference play starts.
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    I am hoping to read some breakdowns of Ball's pros and cons at this point from some of the knowledgeable folks on the board.
    I sure thought he would be farther along when the season started than he is.
    I know Rui and Kelly O. did not blossom until their third years.
    What is his ceiling?
    Should he be getting more or fewer minutes?
    Should we be expecting he can be a significant factor by March ? (revealing I do not think he is presently)
    He is a young player, much like Ayayi and Rui were. Hes playing as much as expected by those who knew about his development. The ones expecting big contributions this year were over hype types on the board.

    He has improved since game one, he was just not ready to match up with a talent like Garza. He is going to be a big contributor before hes done at Gonzaga.


    Ballo has all kinds of potential but his hands are not good and his D is straight up terrible. Garza lit him up like a christmas tree every time he was out there. A lot of people seem to like criticising Watson but he is light years ahead of Ballo defensively. Hopefully he gets some minutes in league play to work on it. Right now he is a liability out there.
    I definitely see why he's getting the minutes he is. But I think that the biggest reason he's not getting more run is his defensive positioning and footwork on defense. It's really close to being right, but you can tell that up to this point he could make up for it with his length and size to bother people. Now he's going against guys of similar size and strength so he has to take the next step (literally) with his footwork and positioning. It's not a major a issue, definitely fixable, but he ends up being just a half step too slow. Keep in mind the level of competition that he has been thrown in against too. It's not like he's had a chance to get his confidence up after a year off the court by going against some cupcakes. No exhibition, no games against a sub 200 right team. Just 3 ranked teams and Auburn
    From watching the Zags play for years now, I have to say that the toughest of all positions to learn is the 5. I think the comparison to PK is good. Karnowski hardly played at all his freshman year. Ballo is ahead of him. Why is it so hard to learn? The footwork is very very difficult, at at this level of play it's the most important thing. It's just really tough for big guys to learn to dance. And when you think about the game comparing it to dancing, in regards to footwork, it is a good comparison. Ballo got 6 points today. I think that that is outstanding. When you consider the minutes he plays you have to give him a B or even a B+. He CAN score. And he's a good foul shooter which Karno never was.

    Go Zags!
    Reborn, great post. He just needs time. 4 games and 3 in the top 10. He is learning by fire. He has a long time to show us what he will be able to do.
