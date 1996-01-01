Thread: Ballo.

From watching the Zags play for years now, I have to say that the toughest of all positions to learn is the 5. I think the comparison to PK is good. Karnowski hardly played at all his freshman year. Ballo is ahead of him. Why is it so hard to learn? The footwork is very very difficult, at at this level of play it's the most important thing. It's just really tough for big guys to learn to dance. And when you think about the game comparing it to dancing, in regards to footwork, it is a good comparison. Ballo got 6 points today. I think that that is outstanding. When you consider the minutes he plays you have to give him a B or even a B+. He CAN score. And he's a good foul shooter which Karno never was.
