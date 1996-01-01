Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Next game?

  1. Today, 02:15 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,050

    Default Next game?

    Confused. When is the next game? And the ones after that? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:29 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,889

    Default

    Monday vs Northwestern.......(State).
    The Demons from Louisiana.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:30 PM #3
    john montana's Avatar
    john montana
    john montana is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,515

    Default

    Hoping you can watch it online!
    john montana
    http://carponthefly.blogspot.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:33 PM #4
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,889

    Default

    https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/teams/gonzaga/schedule

    Mon, Dec 21
    vs N'western St. 6:00 PM PST
    ATSN
    Sat, Dec 26
    @ (17) Virginia 1:00 PM PST
    CBS
    Tue, Dec 29
    vs Dixie St. 6:00 PM PST
    ATSN
    Sat, Jan 2
    vs San Francisco Time: TBD
    Thu, Jan 7
    vs Santa Clara Time: TBD
    Sat, Jan 9
    @ Portland Time: TBD
    Thu, Jan 14
    vs Pepperdine Time: TBD
    Sat, Jan 16
    @ St. Mary's Time: TBD
    Sat, Jan 23
    vs Pacific Time: TBD
    Thu, Jan 28
    @ San Diego Time: TBD
    Sat, Jan 30
    @ Pepperdine Time: TBD
    Thu, Feb 4
    vs Loyola Marymount Time: TBD
    Sat, Feb 6
    vs BYU Time: TBD
    Thu, Feb 11
    @ Santa Clara Time: TBD
    Sat, Feb 13
    @ San Francisco Time: TBD
    Thu, Feb 18
    vs St. Mary's Time: TBD
    Sat, Feb 20
    vs San Diego Time: TBD
    Sat, Feb 27
    @ BYU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:42 PM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,050

    Default

    Thx 23. So two games were restored?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:49 PM #6
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,337

    Default

    Northwestern St game showing up on RootNW and ATTRM but not on ATTSW, bummer for me
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 03:04 PM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,050

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Northwestern St game showing up on RootNW and ATTRM but not on ATTSW, bummer for me
    Any help for outliers?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules