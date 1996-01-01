Thread: Next game?

Confused. When is the next game? And the ones after that? Thanks
Monday vs Northwestern.......(State).
The Demons from Louisiana.
Hoping you can watch it online!
john montana
https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/teams/gonzaga/schedule
Mon, Dec 21
vs N'western St. 6:00 PM PST
ATSN
Sat, Dec 26
@ (17) Virginia 1:00 PM PST
CBS
Tue, Dec 29
vs Dixie St. 6:00 PM PST
ATSN
Sat, Jan 2
vs San Francisco Time: TBD
Thu, Jan 7
vs Santa Clara Time: TBD
Sat, Jan 9
@ Portland Time: TBD
Thu, Jan 14
vs Pepperdine Time: TBD
Sat, Jan 16
@ St. Mary's Time: TBD
Sat, Jan 23
vs Pacific Time: TBD
Thu, Jan 28
@ San Diego Time: TBD
Sat, Jan 30
@ Pepperdine Time: TBD
Thu, Feb 4
vs Loyola Marymount Time: TBD
Sat, Feb 6
vs BYU Time: TBD
Thu, Feb 11
@ Santa Clara Time: TBD
Sat, Feb 13
@ San Francisco Time: TBD
Thu, Feb 18
vs St. Mary's Time: TBD
Sat, Feb 20
vs San Diego Time: TBD
Sat, Feb 27
@ BYU
Thx 23. So two games were restored?
Northwestern St game showing up on RootNW and ATTRM but not on ATTSW, bummer for me
Birddog
