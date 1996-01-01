Thread: Has there ever been an undefeated team

Has there ever been an undefeated team thru the championship? I know it's early and a lot of things can happen but with this team it is on my mind.
The General for one....
1976 Indiana Hoosiers. ...
1973 UCLA Bruins. ...
1972 UCLA Bruins. ...
1967 UCLA Bruins. ...
1964 UCLA Bruins. ...
1957 North Carolina. ...
1956 San Francisco. ...
The UCLA Sam Gilberts don’t count, ask Walton.
If it happens there will be an asterisk for sure
UCLA went 3 years without losing a game. 88 straight!
January 19 1971 - January 19 1974.
I know it is a short season but defeating the # 2 and 3 teams makes a statement.
Undefeated and a the title is what Abe predicted in September
Speaking of older times, I saw Elgin Baylor play for the UofW or Seattle University I believe and dunked a free throw. They subsequently changed the rule. Still my all time favorite player. That was about 60 years ago so I hope my memory serves me correctly .It was a long time ago and not earlier today.
I also watched Lew Alcindor, Kareem Abdul Jabber for you youngsters. And Wilt Chamberlin score a 100 pts in a game. I believe that is correct unless my memory is fading and I can't tell what I watched and what I wish I would of watched.
Are you guys real or robots? I appreciate your comments either way.
Just old farts from the east coast.
More recently, the Uconn ladies have had several undefeated seasons if I recall correctly. Including not losing a single conference game during their stint away from the Big East. Regardless of what sport or gender, history should regard them as one of the most dominant dynasties in history. Just saying
The meltdown on this board is going to be epic if we drop a game.
Maybe we should start that thread so the posters can get it out of their system early.
