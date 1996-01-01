Thread: Has there ever been an undefeated team

Results 1 to 22 of 22

Has there ever been an undefeated team

    zag buddy
    Has there ever been an undefeated team

    Has there ever been an undefeated team thru the championship? I know it's early and a lot of things can happen but with this team it is on my mind.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    The General for one....

    1976 Indiana Hoosiers. ...
    1973 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1972 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1967 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1964 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1957 North Carolina. ...
    1956 San Francisco. ...

    The UCLA Sam Gilberts don't count, ask Walton.
    Birddog
    Default

    If it happens there will be an asterisk for sure
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    zag buddy
    Has there ever been an undefeated team thru the championship? I know it's early and a lot of things can happen but with this team it is on my mind.
    1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers went 32-0, they were the last team to do so.
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    jazzdelmar
    The General for one....

    1976 Indiana Hoosiers. ...
    1973 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1972 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1967 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1964 UCLA Bruins. ...
    1957 North Carolina. ...
    1956 San Francisco. ...

    The UCLA Sam Gilberts dont count, ask Walton.
    Would you say The General is on your mind ?
    23dpg
    Default

    UCLA went 3 years without losing a game. 88 straight!

    January 19 1971 - January 19 1974.
    zag buddy
    Default

    I know it is a short season but defeating the # 2 and 3 teams makes a statement.







    w
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    zagsfanforlife
    Would you say The General is on your mind ?
    Just the most recent, flashed to mind. Saw them play at the Garden. Keith Benson was Garza squared.
    MDABE80
    Default

    Undefeated and a the title is what Abe predicted in September
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    MDABE80
    Undefeated and a the title is what Abe predicted in September
    Abe Beame?
    jbslicer
    Default

    jazzdelmar
    Just the most recent, flashed to mind. Saw them play at the Garden. Keith Benson was Garza squared.
    Kent Benson it is. IU was one of the best teams ever.
    zag buddy
    Default

    Speaking of older times, I saw Elgin Baylor play for the UofW or Seattle University I believe and dunked a free throw. They subsequently changed the rule. Still my all time favorite player. That was about 60 years ago so I hope my memory serves me correctly .It was a long time ago and not earlier today.
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    zag buddy
    Has there ever been an undefeated team thru the championship? I know it's early and a lot of things can happen but with this team it is on my mind.
    I was thinking the exact same thing. Virginia, BYU (road), and St. Marys (road) are our 3 toughest tests remaining. The rest of the schedule seems to be cupcake city. One game at a time though.................
    zag buddy
    Default

    I also watched Lew Alcindor, Kareem Abdul Jabber for you youngsters. And Wilt Chamberlin score a 100 pts in a game. I believe that is correct unless my memory is fading and I can't tell what I watched and what I wish I would of watched.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    zag buddy
    I also watched Lew Alcindor, Kareem Abdul Jabber for you youngsters. And Wilt Chamberlin score a 100 pts in a game. I believe that is correct unless my memory is fading and I can't tell what I watched and what I wish I would of watched.
    Do you even know where Hershey PA even is?
    zag buddy
    Default

    Are you guys real or robots? I appreciate your comments either way.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Just old farts from the east coast.
    zagamatic
    Default

    More recently, the Uconn ladies have had several undefeated seasons if I recall correctly. Including not losing a single conference game during their stint away from the Big East. Regardless of what sport or gender, history should regard them as one of the most dominant dynasties in history. Just saying
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    zagamatic
    More recently, the Uconn ladies have had several undefeated seasons if I recall correctly. Including not losing a single conference game during their stint away from the Big East. Regardless of what sport or gender, history should regard them as one of the most dominant dynasties in history. Just saying
    With one of the most annoying coaches in history.
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    The meltdown on this board is going to be epic if we drop a game.
    GU69
    Default

    zag buddy
    Speaking of older times, I saw Elgin Baylor play for the UofW or Seattle University I believe and dunked a free throw.
    Baylor played for Seattle U. along with Charlie Brown.
    zag buddy
    Default

    Maybe we should start that thread so the posters can get it out of their system early.
