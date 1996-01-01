Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Cook

    Default Cook

    I just want to shout out a guy that I dont think will get much pub today because he wasnt a star like Timme, Suggs or Ayayi... but I would argue that the biggest basket of the game was made by Aaron Cook. If there was at any point when Iowa looked as if maybe they could make me bite my nails it was with about 4 minutes left and they cut it to 8. Next possession, Cook takes a 3 which had me screaming NOOOOO at the TV then YESSS nothing but nylon!!!

    He also made a couple nice hustle plays down the stretch and another 3 but that 3 sealed the deal on this game. 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in spot minutes. That is excellent. Glad he is a Zag.
    Massive shot. One of four spectacular guards.
    Also glad he’s a zag! Would love for him to comeback next year also!
