Thread: Post game media

    Default Post game media

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...hawkeyes/live/

    Lots of love for the Zags.

    The preseason No. 1 team and the preseason favorite to win it all is the unquestioned national title favorite. Not a surprise. But it's still shocking to see in action just how great this team really is
    What's not to love?
    Maybe fold this thread into section 116’s thread?

    https://www.si.com/college/2020/12/1...ggs-highlights

    Suggs’ block shown here.
    Loved that block! Makes turnover on one end and goes back down 1 on 3 and makes the play!
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...rst-game-dec-2

    "I have incredibly courageous and competitive guys that just love to play and they love to hoop together," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "
    Iowa City Press Citizen: https://www.press-citizen.com/story/...ga/3914317001/
    Yahoo! Sports: https://sports.yahoo.com/gonzaga-rem...200514622.html

    No one knew how ready the Zags would be after not playing a game in 17 days and having five games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. It was the most anticipated matchup of the weekend, with the preseason AP Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza from Iowa and projected lottery pick Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga sharing the floor. The Zags were 3-0 heading into the game, having previously beaten Kansas, West Virginia and Auburn. Iowa was coming off a monster win against North Carolina where it made 17 threes against Roy Williams’ squad and easy wins against Iowa State and Northern Illinois.
    AP Sports Wire Story: https://sports.yahoo.com/news/suggs-...193024403.html

    Suggs entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line after going just 2 for 6 from beyond the arc on Gonzaga’s first three games. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

    “This past week-and-a-half, I spent a lot of time in the gym by myself, just late at night spending time getting shots up under the gun,” Suggs said. “Coming into this weekend, I really felt like my jump shot improved and I felt really comfortable with it. I was telling everybody that this was a shooter’s gym. It feels really good in here and I just came out today really confident.”
    Sure didn't seem like Iowa shared the sentiment of it being a shooters gym ��
