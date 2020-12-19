Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Post game radio GU-IU

    Default Post game radio GU-IU

    Hudson: Zags head back to Spokane with a 4-0 record. Haven't played for 17 days and hang a 99-88 on the Hawkeyes who go to 6-1. GU show very little rust coming back from Covid protocols. Zags and Hawkeyes exchange leads early but the last lead for the Hawkeyes was about at the 6 minute mark of the first half. Suggs 3 put the Zags up 15-14 and they led for the last 34 minutes. The Zags did go a 13-0 run shortly after Suggs basket enroute to a big 14 point half time lead. As close as Iowa got was 8 with just seconds left on the clock. Final stats Suggs career high with 27, Timme 15, Kispeert and Nemhard 13, Ayayi 11 and 18 rebounds. Garza got his with 30. Weiskamp with 20, Tousaint 14 and Nunge 10. Zags held Iowa to 18% from three at 4-22, they were averaging around 40% coming in. Two of the best offenses in the country did not disappoint. GU outrebounded Iowa 49-38 again Ayayi with 18, 5 offensive to go along with 6 assists. Ayayi did finish with a double double. The Hawkeyes did cut the lead to single digits several times late in the game but the falling down three by Suggs late in the game was a big shot. Suggs finished with 7 threes, two off the Pangos school record of 9. Zags 51% from the floor, 50% from three at 13-26 and a miserable 14-24 from the line @ 58%.

    Post game interview: Roger Powell: These guys showed so much grit and toughness overcoming the stuff we have had, the Covid and no practice. It was great to get out on the court again. Suggs is a player, when the game time comes, he makes the plays. His threes got us off to a great start. Ayayi 18 rebounds against a team like Iowa. The kid just makes plays. This game was kind of like another practice for us. You know we haven't had much of that lately. We did a really good job against Garza in the 1st half but then we got in foul trouble and had smaller guys on him and he got going. He's a really good player. Ballo gave us some quality minutes on the floor for a young guy. We got some quality minutes from several of our young guys. We're going to need them down the road.

    GU just the 3rd team to beat 3 top 15 teams in their 1st 4 games. Of course you don't get a lot of opportunities to play 3 Top 15 teams in your 1st 4 games. Suggs had a great line and that late block against Fredericke was huge

    Few: Our ball movement. was good and we shot really well. We defended well and we really got out on their shooters. Garza is a handful, he is a wonderful player. He fouled half our team out. We were really concerned about their 3 point shooters. We tried to double Garza and then pull them off to defend the three, but their staff does a great job of getting Garza the ball. Our guys want to play in games like this. Our biggest concern was our conditioning. Most of our guys have heard of the Pentagon, some of them might have played AAU ball here. They were happy to come here. Anytime you can get in a 1 vs 3 game is a memory of a lifetime. The first media timeout didn't come till well under 16 and our guys were gassed. Strawther and Harris we needed them and we want to get them more and more minutes. And Ballo we want to get him more minutes. I have incredibly competitive and courageous guys. They want to compete. we were gassed in the second half. The first day back at practice the staff needed catchers masks, the balls were flying all over the place.

    Hudson: The Zags are 219-66 in road and neutral court games since this run started 20 years ago. Suggs hit 7 of 10 threes. Timme was 15 and 9. As mentioned Ayayi had his third career double double and played 38 minutes. Ballo made all three of his shots. Cook finished with 9. The Bulldogs did have 18 turnovers but they also had 25 assist. Garza 4th double double of the season but it wasn't enough. Season high 14 points for the Soph Toussaint. By far the worst three points shooting for Iowa 4-22. There was point there in the second half then Iowa really had a chance to get back in the ball game but the Zags did such a good job on the glass a lot of times Iowa didn't get another chance. A remarkable and unconventional start to the season for GU.

    Suggs: It was a pretty challenging two weeks. We all stayed in contact and we zoom filmed. I worked on my game by myself. We have such great team chemistry. Tonight was my night. We don't care who scores. We're so close. That's it for today, on to Monday. Go Zags!
    - team looked mighty good for no practice
    - might i suggest only one 'practice' prior to the virginia game...........a scrimmage against northwestern on monday.

    - great win team, great coaching!
    From the Des Moines Register: Regarding Iowa-Here's what we learned: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/st...gs/3972821001/
    Few saying he wants to get Harris, Ballo and Strawther more minutes is the closest thing to an indication he will actually play 10 players this year (add in Cook and Nembhard off the bench)! Never thought I would live to see it but makes total sense.
    I thought it was a great game and very good defense. This team has dudes....lots of dudes.
    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Few saying he wants to get Harris, Ballo and Strawther more minutes is the closest thing to an indication he will actually play 10 players this year (add in Cook and Nembhard off the bench)! Never thought I would live to see it but makes total sense.
    Don't bet on Harris and Strawther getting many minutes when the game is close. Coach has always cut it off at 8 guys max, this year will be no different (Starting 5, plus Nem, Cook, and Ballo). OK by me..............

    Go ZAGS
    From Kyle Boone, CBS Sports, "If this is what the team looks like after not playing or practicing for two weeks, imagine how good it'll be when it starts hitting its stride this spring. Yowza." Link: https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...hawkeyes/live/
    section site blocks me. Any news there.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Buddy. which site, Des Moines or CBS sports?
    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    From the Des Moines Register: Regarding Iowa-Here's what we learned: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/st...gs/3972821001/
    "It was the narrowest margin of victory for the Bulldogs this season."

    Um, except for West Virginia.
