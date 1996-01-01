Thread: What was Suggs so upset about?

At the end of the game, Suggs was clearly upset. He also got some words, then a hug from Few. What was that all about? Did someone give him a cheap shot?
I thought he was clearly fouled on that made 3 earlier. Which contrasted with the call against him earlier when refs called him on a foul
I believe Garza did. Refs did not review play.
He’s ultra demanding of himself. Special kid.
He was mad about his 2nd half in general I think. Refs had a very bad whistle the last 10 as well
Zags seemed to get penalized for being up so big. Should not have been that close. But didn’t think game was ever really in doubt. Still put up 99. They could not stop our scoring.
I felt it was about his second half performance because he was turning the ball over so much. But I'll say one thing, that 3 pointer he made late in the game (which he WAS fouled on) was a huge play, and showed his guts and confidence. If part of it was because of the reffing, I kind of agree. He WAS fouled on that 3 and the refs really limited the playing time of two of our very best players, Timme and Kispert. Both fouled out.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Kinda strange Suggs was called for a foul on a three attempt were I saw no contact live (maybe there was didn't see a replay). Then gets fouled on his own attempt and no whistle. There was some game managing going on by the refs in this one.
There were at least a dozen missed,and rather obvious, over the back calls on Iowa that would have made the score what it should have been, a 35-40 point win
I was upset too!
