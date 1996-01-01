Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: What was Suggs so upset about?

  1. Today, 11:17 AM #1
    zaguarxj
    Default What was Suggs so upset about?

    At the end of the game, Suggs was clearly upset. He also got some words, then a hug from Few. What was that all about? Did someone give him a cheap shot?
  2. Today, 11:18 AM #2
    daskim
    Default

    I thought he was clearly fouled on that made 3 earlier. Which contrasted with the call against him earlier when refs called him on a foul
  3. Today, 11:19 AM #3
    NEC26
    Default

    I believe Garza did. Refs did not review play.
  4. Today, 11:26 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    He’s ultra demanding of himself. Special kid.
  5. Today, 11:26 AM #5
    Saxon_zag's Avatar
    Saxon_zag
    Default

    He was mad about his 2nd half in general I think. Refs had a very bad whistle the last 10 as well
  6. Today, 11:27 AM #6
    Larryzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Saxon_zag View Post
    He was mad about his 2nd half in general I think. Refs had a very bad whistle the last 10 as well
    This
  7. Today, 11:28 AM #7
    gonstu
    Default

    Zags seemed to get penalized for being up so big. Should not have been that close. But didn’t think game was ever really in doubt. Still put up 99. They could not stop our scoring.
  8. Today, 11:30 AM #8
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Default

    I felt it was about his second half performance because he was turning the ball over so much. But I'll say one thing, that 3 pointer he made late in the game (which he WAS fouled on) was a huge play, and showed his guts and confidence. If part of it was because of the reffing, I kind of agree. He WAS fouled on that 3 and the refs really limited the playing time of two of our very best players, Timme and Kispert. Both fouled out.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  9. Today, 11:33 AM #9
    NEC26
    Default

    Kinda strange Suggs was called for a foul on a three attempt were I saw no contact live (maybe there was didn't see a replay). Then gets fouled on his own attempt and no whistle. There was some game managing going on by the refs in this one.
  10. Today, 11:53 AM #10
    jim77
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    He’s ultra demanding of himself. Special kid.
    YUP, he will learn that when the game goes to the "ugly faze"....you just win and smile...hes got NOTHING to hang his head about.
  11. Today, 11:54 AM #11
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Saxon_zag View Post
    He was mad about his 2nd half in general I think. Refs had a very bad whistle the last 10 as well
    The refs must have been told at half to try to keep it close so the people would keep watching on tv. I can't imagine why else that every time the Zags got hammered under the basketball there was no call, but every time we looked hard at Iowa it was a foul. I also notice that every time we set a screen it was a foul, but every time Iowa set a moving screen, no call. With an even whistle the Zags win by 25.
  12. Today, 12:05 PM #12
    zagamatic
    Default

    There were at least a dozen missed,and rather obvious, over the back calls on Iowa that would have made the score what it should have been, a 35-40 point win
  13. Today, 12:07 PM #13
    Mantua
    Default

    I was upset too!
    Parlez-vous français?
