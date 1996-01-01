Thread: Zags vs Iowa Post Game thoughts.

Great game. Great win. The Zags played a SUPER first half while making 10 threes. The 3 point shooting was phenominal the first half. Suggs was unconscious. Zags finish with 13 three's for the game and shot 50% on 13-26. For the game they shot 54% which is really good. The game was won by our guards, which I felt would be our strength. But honestly, the refs kept Kispert and Timme on the bench for most of the second half, and it was one reason that Garza dominated in the second half. I agree with some of the other Zag posters and feel Garza played fairly dirty, using his elbows as weapons a number of times, and also pushing with his hands. Like many, I didn't like the reffing because Kispert and Timme were on the bench for most of the 2nd half, and really Kispert for just about the entire 2nd half. I think it says a lot that Gonzaga could play as well as we did in the second half with those two guys out so much.
I felt Cook played his best game and we needed that because Kispert was on the bench so much. Cook made some nice baskets.
Like almost everyone, Ayayi was soooo good, as he got 18 rebounds, 5 offensive. And a few of those he scored on put-backs. He is also so cool that I think he keeps the other guys cool too. And he really has a way of finding the open spots on offense. He reminds me of a really good wide receiver in football.
One thing that hasn't been mentioned was that we outrebounded them 49-38. However, when Timme and Kispert were out we had a tough time rebounding on the defensive end. Also another really good stat is that we had 25 assists to Iowa's 16. I wish I had the stats for how many points we scored on fast breaks because there were a lot, and honestly that was the difference in the game probably. Iowa was able to slow us down in the second half with a full court and half court press. Yet Gonzaga did score 48 second half points playing somewhat slower.
I want to finish with making a statement about our defense in the first half. It was really, really good. The Zags were really moving and doubling down on Garza, and hustling out to defend the 3 point shooters. It didn't work quite as well the second half, partly due to Kispert and Timme being on the bench so much, and I think because the Zags got tired in the second half. Overall, I didn't feel the long layoff hurt us, especially in the first half. Great game. I love our guards, and our bench. Our bench was so huge in this game as two of our best players were in so much foul trouble. Overall Ballo played well, especially on offense. Way to go TEAM. Awesome victory.
