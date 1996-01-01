Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Zags vs Iowa Post Game thoughts.

  Today, 11:41 AM #26
    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28
    Cook and Nembhard are both high quality starters coming off the bench.

    I don’t think CK needs to be included in order to say GU has four great guards.
    Agreed. Cook and Nembhard would be a viable starting backcourt for a Top-25 team. They are excellent defenders and ball-handlers who could start for the vast majority of the teams in college basketball. It is a testament to their character that they are willing to sacrifice their playing time and points to play their support role on this team. They just want to win.
  Today, 11:43 AM #27
    First off, any big in the country could average 30 points a game if allowed to chicken wing their defender like Garza does.
    The sloppy play/ turnovers were to be expected and made worse than it appeared by the refs. Obviously we'll be playing against the refs in the Virginia game as well because the ACC really needs a marquee win.
    But, overall, I couldn't be more impressed with the guys this year.
  Today, 11:44 AM #28
    In some past seasons, when teams made come back runs, I was anxious that the team would not respond-sometimes they did and sometimes not. But this team-there is so much skill and so many offensive options, I always feel they will respond and stop the bleeding. It's a nice change and easier on my heart rate.
  Today, 11:44 AM #29
    If i could mold a person to be a 4th option on this team, I couldnt do as good as Joel Ayayi
  Today, 11:52 AM #30
    Great game. Great win. The Zags played a SUPER first half while making 10 threes. The 3 point shooting was phenominal the first half. Suggs was unconscious. Zags finish with 13 three's for the game and shot 50% on 13-26. For the game they shot 54% which is really good. The game was won by our guards, which I felt would be our strength. But honestly, the refs kept Kispert and Timme on the bench for most of the second half, and it was one reason that Garza dominated in the second half. I agree with some of the other Zag posters and feel Garza played fairly dirty, using his elbows as weapons a number of times, and also pushing with his hands. Like many, I didn't like the reffing because Kispert and Timme were on the bench for most of the 2nd half, and really Kispert for just about the entire 2nd half. I think it says a lot that Gonzaga could play as well as we did in the second half with those two guys out so much.

    I felt Cook played his best game and we needed that because Kispert was on the bench so much. Cook made some nice baskets.

    Like almost everyone, Ayayi was soooo good, as he got 18 rebounds, 5 offensive. And a few of those he scored on put-backs. He is also so cool that I think he keeps the other guys cool too. And he really has a way of finding the open spots on offense. He reminds me of a really good wide receiver in football.

    One thing that hasn't been mentioned was that we outrebounded them 49-38. However, when Timme and Kispert were out we had a tough time rebounding on the defensive end. Also another really good stat is that we had 25 assists to Iowa's 16. I wish I had the stats for how many points we scored on fast breaks because there were a lot, and honestly that was the difference in the game probably. Iowa was able to slow us down in the second half with a full court and half court press. Yet Gonzaga did score 48 second half points playing somewhat slower.

    I want to finish with making a statement about our defense in the first half. It was really, really good. The Zags were really moving and doubling down on Garza, and hustling out to defend the 3 point shooters. It didn't work quite as well the second half, partly due to Kispert and Timme being on the bench so much, and I think because the Zags got tired in the second half. Overall, I didn't feel the long layoff hurt us, especially in the first half. Great game. I love our guards, and our bench. Our bench was so huge in this game as two of our best players were in so much foul trouble. Overall Ballo played well, especially on offense. Way to go TEAM. Awesome victory.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 11:56 AM #31
    Our top two scorers fouled out and we still put 99 points on a top five team.

    That is all.
  Today, 11:56 AM #32
    Ayayi may be the best rebounding guard, at the college level, that I have ever seen. His timing and anticipation, not just for rebounding, but for possession change opportunities, is uncanny. He is one on those "analytics" type players that Billy Beane brought into the Oakland A's organization.. A "Money ball" type that gives subtle, game changing value from his undervalued statistics and timely hitting.
    I miss Mike Hart
  Today, 12:03 PM #33
    Saw this on Twitter, but can't confirm: Gonzaga became the 3rd team to beat 3 AP top-15 teams in its first 4 games of the season.
  Today, 12:04 PM #34
    Quote Originally Posted by Larryzag
    I assume you are counting CK as a guard. Cook looked good today too.
    Cook was a starting point guard and double figure scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference, which is not a bad league. The guy scored 18 against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, so he is a pretty good player, and shouldn't come as a supprise.
  Today, 12:08 PM #35
    Big time win. Very gutty. They had to overcome adversity in the form of players fouling out, being tired and mentally holding up in the face of a comeback. This game means more than just the score. We need as many challenges like this as we can get.

    ZZ
  Today, 12:08 PM #36
    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    Ayayi may be the best rebounding guard, at the college level, that I have ever seen. His timing and anticipation is uncanny. He is one on those "analytic" type players that Billy Beane brought into the Oakland A's organization.. A "Money ball" type player that gives subtle, game changing value from his undervalued statistics and timely hitting.
    Well Said.

    The guys instincts are off the charts. Next game, just watch him alone and follow him for awhile. SPECIAL PLAYER.

    Need to buy him a hat to wear while hes resting on the bench...got just the one for him:

    https://youtu.be/h_D3VFfhvs4
