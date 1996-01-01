Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Iowa - 12. 19. 20

View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Iowa - 12. 19. 20 ?

  • Ayayi

    31 52.54%

  • Suggs

    27 45.76%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Kispert

    1 1.69%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Cook

    0 0%

  • Ballo

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%
  Today, 11:56 AM
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,335

    Default

    I really struggled with this one but ultimately gave the nod to Suggs, just barely over Ayayi.
  Today, 11:58 AM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    841

    Default

    - i went with suggs and his 7 3 pointers (overlooking his 7 turnovers)
    - but i'm glad as of now ayayi is leading in the vote tally. he played 38 minutes, tops on the team, dished out 6 assists and only had 2 turnovers......oh yeah did i forget 18 rebounds!

    - suggs reminds me a bit of rui in his sophomore year, way too many out of control turnovers taking the ball threw the paint. only area of suggs game i can quibble with, too determined-stubborn when the route is not there.
  Today, 12:01 PM
    Mantua
    Mantua is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,329

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Nope. Tied for 5th all time. Although it doesn’t look like they kept good records “back in the day”

    Heytfelt had 22. Against a Pepp team that was decimated by injuries to their bigs as I recall.
    Violette 20
    Sabonis 20
    JW3 19
    Elias 18
    Ayayi is a GUARD though!
    Parlez-vous français?
  Today, 12:02 PM
    Zag365
    Zag365 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,025

    Default

    This was a team effort. Scoring stats shows we overcame our TOs, mediocre FT percentage and fouls by distributing the scoring on offense and taking care of the glass on defense. Thought Watson and Timme did a fantastic job of keeping Garza under control. Sure he got his points but we gummed up the ability of Iowa to make their offense flow through him and kick out for open 3Ps. Our perimeter defense was great. Usually 3Ps made against us are our Achilles heal.

    On offense, we came out fearless with Kispert and Suggs hitting 3ps to make Iowa's zone pay. Credit to the entire team for finding open cutters under the baskets for lay-ins. We could have had an even bigger lead in the first half if we hadn't missed a couple of bunnies or gotten an unfriendly roll off the rim. Our assists vs. Iowa's assists shows we made our offense work better than theirs.

    I'm so pleased at the effort, timing and confidence in a nationally televised game against a very formidable #3-ranked team on a neutral floor. Given our long layoff it was as good as can be. No complaints about some of the guys looking gassed in the last 10 minutes. It was their hustle during the first 30 that put us in position to win and I thought they did a respectable job of not panicking and playing steady, even if a little short-handed and tired, during the closing 5 minutes.
  Today, 12:04 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,882

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mantua View Post
    Ayayi is a GUARD though!
    That was the question I answered. (Has Gonzaga ever had a guard with 18 rebounds)
