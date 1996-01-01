Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: Iowa - 12. 19. 20

I really struggled with this one but ultimately gave the nod to Suggs, just barely over Ayayi.
Ayayi
Suggs
Nembhard
Kispert
Timme
Cook
Ballo
Watson
I really struggled with this one but ultimately gave the nod to Suggs, just barely over Ayayi.
Birddog
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
- i went with suggs and his 7 3 pointers (overlooking his 7 turnovers)
- but i'm glad as of now ayayi is leading in the vote tally. he played 38 minutes, tops on the team, dished out 6 assists and only had 2 turnovers......oh yeah did i forget 18 rebounds!
- suggs reminds me a bit of rui in his sophomore year, way too many out of control turnovers taking the ball threw the paint. only area of suggs game i can quibble with, too determined-stubborn when the route is not there.
This was a team effort. Scoring stats shows we overcame our TOs, mediocre FT percentage and fouls by distributing the scoring on offense and taking care of the glass on defense. Thought Watson and Timme did a fantastic job of keeping Garza under control. Sure he got his points but we gummed up the ability of Iowa to make their offense flow through him and kick out for open 3Ps. Our perimeter defense was great. Usually 3Ps made against us are our Achilles heal.
On offense, we came out fearless with Kispert and Suggs hitting 3ps to make Iowa's zone pay. Credit to the entire team for finding open cutters under the baskets for lay-ins. We could have had an even bigger lead in the first half if we hadn't missed a couple of bunnies or gotten an unfriendly roll off the rim. Our assists vs. Iowa's assists shows we made our offense work better than theirs.
I'm so pleased at the effort, timing and confidence in a nationally televised game against a very formidable #3-ranked team on a neutral floor. Given our long layoff it was as good as can be. No complaints about some of the guys looking gassed in the last 10 minutes. It was their hustle during the first 30 that put us in position to win and I thought they did a respectable job of not panicking and playing steady, even if a little short-handed and tired, during the closing 5 minutes.