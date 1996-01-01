Thread: GAME THREAD: GU v IOWA, Sioux Falls, SD - 12.19.20

Ayayi one of the best rebounding guards we have ever had.
Ayayi one of the best rebounding guards we have ever had.
Love the zags for life
Garza just whistled for his first foul of the game.
Man I love our guards can just rebound and go with it in transition. Beautiful basketball
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Suggs is amazing. I feel he is the most talented GU guard since Stockton. Also Ayayi is an incredible rebounder and the ultimate glue guy for this team.
#1 killin us.
Love the zags for life
3 times in a row now they blow by cook
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
This guard from Iowa is killing the Zags on the drive all of a sudden. Where was he in the first half?
edit--Toussaint
Ayayi 6 pts, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
Love the zags for life
2 turnover in first 8 minutes. Better
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
Just keep the foot on the gas...Zags a step quicker. Garza is a tough big.
terrible pass but great block recovery by Suggs
Incredible game on the boards by Ayayi
Suggs competing for player of the year
But Ayayi competing for player of the game.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
Here we go - reffball time!
Was that goal tending on the drive by kispert? I thought Iowa touched it up on the rim?
Ayai is just a Bloodhound around that ball.
4 on corey
kispert with 4, ouch
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
We are getting swatted a lot.
Love the zags for life
Clark Kellog exactly right on ayayi. The perfect fourth option who just does everything
Refs asserting their will in this game.