Page 8 of 9 FirstFirst ... 456789 LastLast
Results 176 to 200 of 213

Thread: GAME THREAD: GU v IOWA, Sioux Falls, SD - 12.19.20

  1. Today, 10:24 AM #176
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,898

    Default

    Ayayi one of the best rebounding guards we have ever had.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:24 AM #177
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,447

    Default

    Garza just whistled for his first foul of the game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:25 AM #178
    GuZag2012
    GuZag2012 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Posts
    147

    Default

    Man I love our guards can just rebound and go with it in transition. Beautiful basketball


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:25 AM #179
    NEC26
    NEC26 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,990

    Default

    Suggs is amazing. I feel he is the most talented GU guard since Stockton. Also Ayayi is an incredible rebounder and the ultimate glue guy for this team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:25 AM #180
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,371

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    Garza just whistled for his first foul of the game.
    that's a revealing stat
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:25 AM #181
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,898

    Default

    #1 killin us.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:26 AM #182
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,553

    Default

    3 times in a row now they blow by cook
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:26 AM #183
    gmo
    gmo is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    South Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    321

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Ayayi one of the best rebounding guards we have ever had.
    no doubt - such a good rebounder. Always in the right place.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:26 AM #184
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,447

    Default

    This guard from Iowa is killing the Zags on the drive all of a sudden. Where was he in the first half?

    edit--Toussaint
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:26 AM #185
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,232

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    This guard from Iowa is killing the Zags on the drive all of a sudden. Where was he in the first half?
    Cook and timme not on same sheet of music on high pick and roll. Need to figure it out
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:28 AM #186
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,898

    Default

    Ayayi 6 pts, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 10:29 AM #187
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,232

    Default

    2 turnover in first 8 minutes. Better
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:29 AM #188
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    1,902

    Default

    Just keep the foot on the gas...Zags a step quicker. Garza is a tough big.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:30 AM #189
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,447

    Default

    terrible pass but great block recovery by Suggs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 10:31 AM #190
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,515

    Default

    Incredible game on the boards by Ayayi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 10:31 AM #191
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,553

    Default

    Suggs competing for player of the year
    But Ayayi competing for player of the game.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 10:32 AM #192
    drvenkman05
    drvenkman05 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    855

    Default

    Here we go - reffball time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 10:32 AM #193
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,289

    Default

    Was that goal tending on the drive by kispert? I thought Iowa touched it up on the rim?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 10:32 AM #194
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    1,902

    Default

    Ayai is just a Bloodhound around that ball.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 10:32 AM #195
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,898

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    Suggs competing for player of the year
    But Ayayi competing for player of the game.
    100%
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 10:32 AM #196
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,653

    Default

    4 on corey
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 10:32 AM #197
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,553

    Default

    kispert with 4, ouch
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 10:32 AM #198
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,898

    Default

    We are getting swatted a lot.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  24. Today, 10:33 AM #199
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,653

    Default

    Clark Kellog exactly right on ayayi. The perfect fourth option who just does everything
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  25. Today, 10:33 AM #200
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,447

    Default

    Refs asserting their will in this game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules