I will be attending the game with my friends and our 4 kids. Coming from OKC.Does anyone have a Gonzaga shirt that would fit a boy between ages 7, 8 or 9 (they are tall for their age)?? We have two shirts that can work for any of the three. But need a third shirt and cannot get anything ordered without paying about $20 in shipping + shirt cost to get it in time. Trying to find something for my youngest. Either way he will have a good time and a good attitude.Thanks!